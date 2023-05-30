Worthy Kerry Community Awards winner Áiseanna na hÓige – ‘We put our heart and soul into what we do’

Áiseanna na hÓige recently scooped the overall winner at the 2023 Kerry Community Awards.

Representatives of Áiseanna na hÓige childcare and family resource centre in west Kerry. The overall winner of the 2023 Kerry Community Awards. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

The work never stops for overall winners of the 2023 Kerry Community Awards, Áiseanna na hÓige Childcare and Family Resource Centre in west Kerry.

Manager Fiona Nic Gearailt is parked up outside a school waiting for the kids to finish when she takes my call. The school bus is just one of the many extensive services offered by Áiseanna na hÓige which covers vast parts of Chorca Dhuibhne.

On the surface, the centre is about facilitating the daily demands of family and children. But there is more to Áiseanna na hÓige’s remit than meets the eye.

From its base at Árd na Gréine, it helps to connect rural families with the services they need in a location that is not always conducive to the roll-out of important amenities. A small team of staff have fought tooth and nail to not only retain this offering but also expand it.

Where there is rural isolation it’s crucial to lay down the supports that children need. Over 150 children from west Kerry attend Áiseanna na hÓige every day to avail of créche and Montessori facilities, after school clubs, mindfulness programmes, play therapy, outreach support, counselling services, and much more.

It’s part of an output that makes Áiseanna na hÓige a pillar of its community. In rural areas, choice can be a pathway leading to creativity and where there is creativity, children are often its best recipients.

The Dingle Youth Theatre is another string to Áiseanna na hÓige’s bow as a base, while it provides monthly support networks for LGBTQ+ teenagers giving them a place to talk and share their emotions and experiences.

The centre was built in 2003, in that time it has continued to grow thanks to support funding from TUSLA.

Fiona says all its services are ‘full to the brim’ with plans in the pipeline to extend the centre. The centre prides itself on being a multi-cultural family support facility that makes every effort to provide an all-inclusive method of social inclusion.

Áiseanna na hÓige recently opened its doors to support the growing Ukrainian community in west Kerry, proving that it’s a sanctuary for families in times of need.

As last Thursday’s Kerry Community Awards event at The Rose Hotel came to a close, the staff and supporters of Áiseanna na hÓige were content with winning a gold award. When it was announced they were the overall winner, genuine surprise was the overriding emotion.

“We never expected it, honestly. We have worked really hard to get to where we are, so it was really good to get the recognition for the work we do. It’s a great achievement. We were up against some amazing voluntary groups from across the county. It was real recognition of our work,” Fiona said.

Fiona explains how established west Kerry families and new families to the locality are the chief beneficiaries of Áiseanna na hÓige’s output.

The centre’s positive and working relationship with a host of important local supports such as schools, GPs, speech and language therapists, and public health nurses, ensures the best services are available to children by interlinking supports.

She says Áiseanna na hÓige is the most affordable childcare in west Kerry and is always full. Áiseanna na hÓige does not get any core funding. Instead, support comes through the TUSLA office in Tralee.

“Great credit is owned to them. Without them we wouldn’t be able to provide the free and confidential services we do,” said Fiona.

Lastly, Áiseanna na hÓige’s ethos is to follow the TUSLA Meitheal framework that helps prevent children and families from needing intervention support. In short: early prevention is key to eliminating serious family concerns.

“Through the parenting courses and workshops aimed at supporting children with a variety of issues, we are helping to make a difference. The parents are on board with this and that helps,” Fiona said.

“This award has given everyone a pep to their step. You always take a chance when you run and offer courses to families. When they take off, and you get this sort of recognition, that’s brilliant.

"People are noticing us because of this award; the awareness that comes from it means the long-term certainty is more families are going to gain from what we do.”

Fiona concludes: “We’re always trying to meet the needs of our community. We put our heart and soul into what we do. To have this amount of work under our belt is incredible.”