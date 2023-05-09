Two of three Kerry pesticide exceedances of 2022 found in Listowel supply

THE Listowel Regional Public Water supply has yet again failed testing for the noxious pesticide MCPA, with two of the three ‘exceedances’ detected across the entire county last year found in the Listowel supply.

The other MCPA exceedance was meanwhile detected in the Tieraclea Spring source that supplies Tarbert.

The continued presence of the chemical in the River Feale was revealed by Uisce Éireann (UÉ) this week based on the results of its public water supply monitoring programme in 2022.

The Listowel supply is drawn direct from the River Feale.

Two exceedances were logged on the Listowel supply the previous year also – the only two exceedances reported for Kerry that year.

This year’s figure of three exceedances represents an increase in MCPA presence.

Uisce Éireann said the HSE informed it that the levels of MCPA it detected do not pose a threat to public health.

But they described the presence of the pesticide in the public drinking water supply as ‘undesirable’ and are now appealing to farmers, forestry workers, greenkeepers and gardeners to refrain from using pesticides where at all possible.

It remains a continuing concern on the Irish Water reported ‘persistent’ failures for MCPA

MCPA is a pesticide chiefly found in herbicides used to control docks, thistles and rushes – plants typically growing on marshy ground where run-off into the watershed can be near continuous in wet weather.

UÉ said both water supplies are particularly vulnerable to run-off from the land.

“In Kerry, the exceedances of the drinking water regulations for MCPA were noted in the Listowel and Tieraclea public water supplies following routine sampling,” Uisce Éireann’s Regional Drinking Water Compliance Specialist Deirdre O’Loughlin said, adding:

“While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels we are detecting do not represent a threat to public health, they are still however undesirable in drinking water and it is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives.”

The National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) set up to take action addressing pesticide exceedances asks landowners and other operators using pesticides to question whether or not they absolutely need to deploy chemicals.

“It is important that we maintain our focus on this issue and that there is a sustained effort by stakeholders to continue the good progress that has been made in recent years,” Chair of NPDWAG Dr Aidan Moody, DAFM said, adding:

“Users of pesticides must always consider the possibilities for alternative control methods in the first instance and if the application of pesticides is considered essential make sure that they follow best practice measures to protect water quality.”