Top restaurant in Listowel celebrates 40 years in business

All smiles from these kids at Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Listowel who were celebrating 40 years in business.

Magician Paul Beattie pictured entertaining children at Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Listowel at the weekend as the restaurant marked 40 years in business.

Jumbo’s Family Restaurant right in the heart of Listowel recently marked a milestone moment in its history as it hit the four decade mark.

To celebrate 40 successful years of serving the people of Listowel, the restaurant held a family fun day on Saturday an event which is the first of a series of events that owners Damien O’Mahony and his sister Jade are planning to hold over the next few weeks and months.

Adding quite literally to the magic of the occasion, was Paul Beattie who was on hand to wow both kids and adults alike with some amazing sleight of hand tricks or to quote Damien, he had “children and parents alike enthralled, astounded and amazed.”

Molly Keogh was on hand too offering her face painting skills to eager kids.

Be sure to keep an eye out on Jumbo’s social media pages for more details on upcoming events.