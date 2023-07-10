Time to ‘heal wounds’ at Listowel Writers’ Week as new chairperson appointed

Fianna Fáil Senator and Listowel native Ned O’Sullivan calls for period of reconciliation to help heal rift at famous literary event

Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan is calling for a unified front to help heal the controversy of Listowel Writers’ Week following the appointment of Tom Donovan as new Chairperson of the Board.

The Limerick native takes over from outgoing chairperson Catherine Moylan and is joined by new board members Eamonn Dillon, Faye Boland, and Sean Lynch.

Senator O’Sullivan described Donovan’s appointment as an opportunity to erase what he called the ‘dark day’ in September 2022 when it was recommended the board of Listowel Writers’ Week resign on foot of a scathing Arts Council report – a move many believe has proved detrimental to the festival’s proud reputation since its inception in 1971.

The Board of Listowel Writers’ Week is also seeking a new programme curator to devise its literary programme for the 2024 festival. The successful candidate will be paid a fee of €20,000.

Ms Moylan’s resignation comes in the wake of two board members stepping down after this year’s festival ended in June.

Senator O'Sullivan's hope is that Mr Donovan's tenure might help encourage more people from Listowel to consider taking a more active role in organising the festival again.

“The recent resignations of the Listowel Writers’ Week Chairperson, and a further two directors, creates opportunities for a solution to the ongoing tragedy,” Sen O’Sullivan said.

“I urge everyone who cares about our fantastic festival to come together for the good of Listowel. The town's hospitality sector took a very big hit from the small numbers at this year’s festival.

"We cannot have a repeat of this next June. Let's all work together to put the 'Listowel' back into Listowel Writers’ Week,” he said.