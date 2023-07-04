Tarbert Island set to pivot to biofuel as plans in place for public consultation process

A series of consultation events organised by SSE Thermal will be held this July for residents in Kerry and Limerick to give their views on the proposed Tarbert Next Generation Power Station.

SSE Thermal is a leading provider of flexible power generation in Ireland that is setting out plans for a new power station at its existing Tarbert site.

The plant would be run on 100% sustainable biofuels, namely Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) produced from waste oils to create a fossil-free alternative to diesel, in line with EU sustainability standards.

The station could also, potentially, convert to hydrogen in the future, further supporting Ireland’s net zero ambitions.

The online consultation opens on July 10, while in-person events take place at the Tarbert Community Centre and the Listowel Arms Hotel on July 18 & 19.

The existing Tarbert Power Station is due to close by the end of 2023, in alignment with environmental requirements.

SSE Thermal is also progressing with the development of a Temporary Emergency Generation project at the site, providing an additional 150MW of generation capacity, operating until 2028 at the latest.

“Our consultation events are a great opportunity for members of the public to learn more about our proposed station, give feedback and ask questions of the Project Team,” said Conor Joy, community liaison officer for SSE Thermal.

“These plans have the potential to secure power generation at the Tarbert site into the future. We want the local community to help us shape the future of sustainable energy generation in Tarbert and Ireland,” he said.