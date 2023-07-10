Tánaiste Micheál Martin opens Ard Chúram Fuschia Day Care Centre for Dementia in Listowel

Ned O Sullivan with Eilish and Mike Wrenn at the official opening of the Ard Chúram Fuchsia Day Care Centre for Dementia on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin last Friday paid a warm tribute to the staff and volunteers at the Ard Chúram Day Care Centre as well as the wider Listowel community as he cut the ribbon to officially open the new Ard Chúram Fuchsia Day Care Centre for Dementia.

After enjoying a visit earlier that morning to Listowel’s new Greenway and the Kerry Parents and Friends, the Tánaiste – who was joined by the Minister for Education Norma Foley – arrived to a warm welcome at Ard Chúram where he was greeted by members of the centre’s volunteer board of directors including chairperson Finbarr Mawe and volunteer stalwart Kitty McElligott.

As the talented Yershovy sisters performed beautifully on the violin, including a stunning rendition of Por Una Cabeza, eager crowds awaited the Tánaiste’s and the Education Minister’s arrival.

The official opening of the centre comes at a time when demand for greater care in North Kerry is set to skyrocket with projections suggesting there could be as many as 150,000 suffering with dementia in Ireland by 2050 – up from the figure of 64,000 at present.

In the catchment area of the Ard Chúram alone it is estimated there might be as many as 170 currently living with dementia.

"It [the centre] is an example of the very significant expansion of dementia services across the country. I want to pay tribute to the volunteers and to the community here in Listowel for the extraordinary work that they have been doing over the years in providing services for senior citizens in our community but also more laterally, for those with dementia,” the Tánaiste said on his visit on Friday.

"It's a great day for the people of Listowel, it reflects their sense of community because they have been to the fore with the wider community in really developing a dementia inclusive society here in the town which reflects respect and human dignity, two things which are at the core of everything the board of directors, which is voluntary here, have achieved. I want to pay a warm tribute to them for their outstanding work,” he continued.

The Fuchsia Centre is described as flooded with light, built around an internal garden, allowing clients to relax in a beautiful space. It consists of a dining room, two day rooms, a therapy room, bathrooms and shower and cutting-edge equipment for the benefit of its many clients.

"Getting out of the house a couple of days a week can provide our clients with a structure, a routine and a change of scenery. The opportunity for social interaction is vitally important as well as the activities such as singing, gardening, arts and crafts and of course the carer gets a much needed break,” a spokesperson for the Ard Chúram said.

Chairperson Finbarr Mawe said in his speech on the day that he and everyone else involved with Ard Chúram were “honoured” to have the Tánaiste on hand for such a special day.

