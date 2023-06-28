Swimming ban in place Kerry beach over water quality concerns

Following sampling of water quality which shows elevated levels of bacteria in the water, and further to consultation with the HSE, a prohibition has been placed on bathing and swimming at Ballybunion North and South beaches, also known as the Ladies and Men’s beach, with immediate effect.

This is likely to be linked to the heavy rainfall in recent days.

Signage advising of the prohibition is being placed at the beaches.

Further sampling will be carried out and the prohibition will only be lifted on receipt of improved water quality results.