See all the photos from Listowel Community Rose selection night as Debbie makes history

Rose Escorts Mikey Walsh, Tim Heffernan, Paul Scanlon, Stephen Fealey and Stephen Roche pictured at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Daisy Walsh and Aislinn Kelliher pictured on the stairs at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Lilly O Mahony and Mary Brandon pictured at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Aishling Enright, Margaret Cahill, Theresa Flavin, Ann Woulfe, Debbie Woulfe, Nicole Tagney, Orla Joy and Pierse Walsh pictured at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Rebecca Magnor and Cian O Callaghan pictured at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Elise Harris and Aimee Mason pictured at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

All the Roses pictured on the stairs at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Crowds pictured enjoying themselves at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Christina, Aislinn and Kenneth Kelliher pictured at the Listowel Arms Hotel last Friday night for the Listowel Community Rose selection night. Photo by John Kelliher.

19-year-old Debbie Woulfe from Listowel, who was sponsored by John R's Foodhall in Listowel where she works part-time, was announced as the first ever Listowel Community Rose on Friday night, after a fantastic night in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

A LITTLE bit of local history was made in Listowel last Friday night as 19-year-old Debbie Woulfe – who was sponsored by John R’s Foodhall in Listowel, where she works part-time – was announced as the first-ever Listowel Community Rose.

The night was a bona fide success, with a crowd of over 250 or so enthusiastic people in attendance, while MC for the night Neil Molloy, he of Galway Bay FM fame, kept proceedings moving smoothly as he interviewed the 13 Roses and 10 Rose Escort entrants on the night.

Debbie is currently studying for a Bachelor of Arts in UL. She is an avid swimmer as a member of the Ballybunion Swim Club and winner of silver and gold Munster medals in swimming galas.

As a community Rose entrant, she has certainly been involved in a big way with the community locally having volunteered for St Vincent De Paul in Listowel, with the Irish Wheelchair association, Nano Nagle’s, Listal Lodge and Áras Mhuire. She cites Katie Taylor as an inspirational person that she would like to meet, and Debbie would like to become either an occupational therapist or speech-and-language therapist “as I want to be able to help people young and old to get the best out of their lives”.

Debbie will hold the title of Listowel Community Rose for the year ahead, while attending events around the Listowel district, and she will go forward, with the support of her community, to the Kerry Rose Selection, which takes place in the Killarney Heights Hotel on Sunday, May 14.

Debbie will be joined by other Community Roses including Niamh De Jong, the Sneem Community Rose; and the Skellig Coast Community Rose, Kelsey McCarthy. They will all have the opportunity to mix and mingle at a number of social events in the lead up to the Kerry Rose Selection, including the Kerry Rose Mystery Tour.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday morning, Debbie said that the events of Friday night have yet to register.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” she laughed, adding that “it was an amazing night for myself and for the town as well as a whole” and that there was a fantastic atmosphere around the place on the night.

“I never thought that I was going to win at all, and then when they called my name out, I just got such a shock, I just couldn’t believe that I’d won,” she said.

Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell was unable to make the event on the night but recorded a very heart-warming tribute to the people of Listowel, who have supported her every step of the way on her journey as Kerry Rose.

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton also spoke beautifully on the night about the value of community. She said how touched she was by the inclusivity of the event and how it had got the whole community involved, all for such a wonderful cause, and that it was a credit to the Rose of Tralee Festival to bring it back to community.

The 2023 Listowel Community Rose Selection was the first of its kind, and it is hoped that it will be an annual event going forward. This year’s selection served as a fundraiser for the Listowel Community Centre, with all profits contributing towards repairs and refurbishment of the Centre after a major fire there in November.

Finally, a huge thanks was given to all those who organised the event and who made the night possible.