Risteard Mac Eoin grows the best spuds in West Kerry

There was yet another victory for royalty when Risteard Mac Eoin’s British Queens were crowned the best and tastiest potatoes in West Kerry at the Féile an Phráta finals held in Begley’s pub in Baile na nGall on Sunday evening.

British Queens are the most consistent winner of the annual competition that seeks out the prize crop of potatoes from the fields and gardens of West Kerry, but that wasn’t on Risteard’s mind when he planted his spuds in the rich soil of na Dúnta near Lios Póil.

“I promised myself two things this year: that I wouldn’t plant any potatoes and that I wouldn’t enter the Féile an Phráta competition. In the end I did both,” said Risteard who conceded that there was no getting away from it really because growing potatoes is in our DNA.

Shortly after St Patrick’s Day Risteard planted just a small patch of potatoes “in nice soft earth with a little nest of compost made from kitchen waste around them. After that, I left them off.”

During the May drought he watered the potatoes a few times, but not very much because “long ago potatoes would be growing in the fields and there must have been droughts then too, but nobody ever watered potatoes and they did fine”. And before the weather got ‘soft’ he sprayed the potatoes with bluestone to ward of the dreaded blight, using a mixture of copper sulphate and washing soda that was recommended by John in Muiris Dan’s.

Risteard took no more notice of the potatoes until he dug some last week and then, even though it was against his will, he was persuaded to enter the Lios Póil heat of the potato competition, which unexpectedly brought him to the final in Baile na nGall.

He cooked the potatoes for the final in his sister, Phil Brosnan’s Imeall na Mara B&B in his home village of Baile na nGall and, by chance, he was picked out to talk to a French TV crew who were filming the whole event. They recorded him washing and steaming the potatoes and walking over the road to Begley’s with his entry and his eventual victory, all of which will soon be seen by French audiences who, without doubt, will learn that their passion for grapes is matched in every respect by the West Kerry passion for floury spuds.

Second place in the potato competition went to Geoff Penney who represented An Mhuiríoch and Máirín Uí Shé, Cathair a’ Treantaigh, was third.