Relative of Lixnaw shooting tragedy to meet Justice Minister to discuss gun laws and mental health

A relative and neighbour of the victims of the Lixnaw shootings on September 7, 2021 are to meet with Minister for Justice Simon Harris next Monday.

Cath Houlihan, a niece of the late Eileen O’Sullivan, and a neighbour of the O’Sullivan family, Norma Harrington, launched a campaign to attract mental health support for the Lixnaw community in the aftermath of the tragedy.

The bodies of Eileen and Jamie were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds, while a short distance from the family home the body of Mossie was discovered, also with a gun shot wound.

The women set up a social media page ‘Reform Rural Ireland’ to garner mental health support for isolated communities experiencing tragedy.

Reform Rural Ireland say it will express its ‘experience and views’ on familicide legislation, gun laws, and mental health supports for rural communities with the Minister.

A message posted on their social media site in recent days confirmed they are to meet with Minister Harris after a hard-fought campaign that also involved consultation with the HSE to seek mental health supports.

They thanked the public for continuing to support the journey.

“We hope to be able to share our views based on our community’s experiences and advocate for change. We will do all we can.”