Proposed West Kerry glamping site seeks planning permission to cater for outdoor tourism market

Planning permission is being sought by Waterfront Ventry Ltd for a glamping site consisting of four glamping pods at Rahinnane in west Ventry.

The facility will be served by a wastewater treatment unit and sand polishing filter, including associated car and bicycle parking, a bin storage area, and all associated site work.

The pods are dome-shaped in design and come with shower room, mini kitchen and living area – all within walking distance of Ventry’s Blue Flag beach.

The application intends to create a small-scale eco-friendly business that will cater for what is an emerging staycation market in outdoor and recreational tourism.

The development would include tours and participation in a nearby family farm where visitors can interact with animals.

The applicant states the promotion and use of the Irish language will form an integral part of the business in order to create a ‘unique linguistic experience’ for people using the facility.

A maximum of eight people will be permitted to use the facility so as to maintain a peaceful experience and reduce traffic flow on surrounding roads.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has made a representation on behalf of the application. A decision is due on September 12, 2023.