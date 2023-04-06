Presentation Listowel students enjoy their own special Writers’ Week experience

Staff and students from Listowel enjoyed a fantastic week last week thanks to their special Writers Week experience.

Jimmy Deenihan met with the students to give them a history of the great writers that helm from North Kerry.

Students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel pictured dressed as their favourite icons from books and films as part of the school's 'Writers Week' experience.

Writer Anthony Garvey paid a visit last week to the students of Presentation Secondary in Listowel as part of the school's Writer's Week Experience.

For the past number of weeks, students from Presentation Secondary in Listowel have been diligently preparing behind the scenes to celebrate its inaugural Presentation Writers’ Week; a week that aimed to pay homage to the rich culture of writing that is heavily infused with life in the North Kerry community.

To kick start the week-long series of events, all of which took place last week, Presentation Listowel was privileged to be able to able to visit St John’s Theatre, where they were treated to a private viewing of An Cailín Ciúin.

Placed alongside the wisdom of several writers and guest speakers to the school such as Anthony Garvey, Emma Larkin, Helena Close, Nicholas MacLachan, Stephen Connolly and many more, this made for a truly enthralling week, one which captivated the hearts of the many budding writers in the Pres.

while students were also treated to a trip to the Everyman in Cork to see Macbeth, which proved to be a major success.

To finish the week, the highly anticipated Presentation Listowel Dress Up Fashion Show saw the students take to the hall dressed as their favourite icons from books and films.

This proved to be great fun and certainly proved to be a not-to-be-missed event.

The same week also saw students Katie Trant and Noelle Dillion debate in the semi final of the UCC Schools Debate Competition, and Natalie Gorcyzk presented her finalist certificate after making the final of the Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Essay Writing competition in the Blackhalls in Dublin.