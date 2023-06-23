Popular Kerry seaside holiday spot hit with boil water notice

Aughacasla on the Dingle Peninsula issued with boil water notice on Thursday evening

Uisce Éireann and Kerry County Council have issued a boil water notice for a popular seaside destination on the Dingle peninsula due to increased ‘turbidity’ impacting the local water treatment plant.

Roughly 340 people are impacted by the imposition of the boil water notice at Aughacasla, which came into effect yesterday.

Uisce Éireann (UÉ) says the notice was issued following consultation with the HSE, but that its staff are working to ensure it is lifted as soon as possible.

All customers of the Aughacasla Public Water supply scheme are affected in a parish where a number of popular caravan parks along the shore of Tralee Bay are beginning to fill with holidaying families.

It is not clear how many, if any, of the mobile homes are supplied by the stricken scheme.

The notice means that customers cannot safely drink or consume in any way the water supplied by the scheme, without boiling it first. Customers are warned to boil the water before – drinking, preparing other drinks with water, washing foods that do not require cooking prior to eating such as salads, brushing teeth and making ice.

People are asked to discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers as well as filtered water in fridges. Ice can safely be made from cooled boil water, UÉ advise.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann says its primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health.

Uisce Eireann’s Oliver Harney acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community:

“Public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority and we would like to assure customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We would like to assure customers that we are working to lift the notice as quickly as possible.”

UÉ recommends the following precautions:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.