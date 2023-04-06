Pop-up Gaeltacht night returns to Listowel’s John B’s next Friday night

Billy Keane, Maire ní Dhonabháin, Tadhg Ó Buachalla, Matt Mooney, Neil Brosnan, Sean O Connell, Ina Horgan and Kiana Breathnath pictured at the last pop-up gaeltacht event that was held in John B's last month as part of Seachtain Na Gaeilge. Photo by John Kelliher.

Lovers of the Irish language are invited to call in to John B Keane’s bar in Listowel this coming Friday, April 14, for a pop-up Gaeltacht event where they will have a chance to converse with others – in a relaxed social setting – in our native tongue.

The pop-up – which has proven popular over recent years – kicks off at 8.30pm, and Tadhg Ó Buachalla, one of the main organisers behind the events, said that it’s open to anyone who’s got any bit of grá for speaking as Gaeilge.

So, if you’re in the area, be sure to call in.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Tadhg gave a little bit of a run down – for anyone new to the idea of a pop-up Gaeltacht – of just what’s in store on the evening.

“We had a good turnout last month for Seachtain na Gaeilge, so we’re hoping for the same again this time around,” said Tadhg.

“It’s an event that gives people an opportunity to use Irish in a relaxed social setting. They might be learning the language for the first time or they have spoken it before and are maybe a bit rusty and want to get a bit of practice in.

“It’s a much more informal setting than the classroom. We’ve set up our base there with Billy Keane inside in John B’s. We’ve been meeting there regularly since September, so it’s nice that we’ve a bit of a continuity and that people will know where we are. It’s a great social event and a good way to meet some new people too,” he continued.

The night will run from 8.30pm onwards until late, with plenty craic guaranteed throughout.