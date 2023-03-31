Pobalscoil entrepreneurs off to national finals

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne students Cian Mac Gearailt and Cian Mac Gearailt from the Soláithairí Spóirt and Fíricí Fánacha mini companies which will represent Munster in the national finals of the Údarás na Gaeltachta - Clár na gComhlachtaí contest for young entrepreneurs. Photo by Declan Malone

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne students are to represent Munster in the national finals of this year’s Údarás na Gaeltachta - Clár na gComhlachtaí contest for young entrepreneurs after designing and developing products that are so brilliantly simple anybody would ask why nobody thought of them before now.

One of the student mini-companies, Fíricí Fánnachta, has developed sports quiz cards with question categories on GAA, rugby, soccer and all other sports.

A second group, under the company name Soláithairí Spóirt, has designed a football sock with a built-in pocket for holding a gumshield. Both won the Munster section of the Clár na gComhlachtaí competition and they will now compete in the national finals to be held in Na Forbacha, County Galway, in April.

Cian Mac Gearailt, who makes up the Soláithairí Spóirt company along with Pádraig Ó Muircheartaigh and Cathal Ó Fearghaill, told The Kerryman the idea for a sports sock with a built-in pocket came from their own experiences of playing football.

“Before and after a game you’d be sticking your gumshield into your sock; it’s uncomfortable, unsanitary, and you can never find it when you want it,” he said. “We thought that if this is a problem for us it’s a problem for everybody, so we came up with the idea of a sock with a pocket.”

The group sourced a company in Belgium to manufacture an initial run of 100 red and white socks, which covers the club colours of Dingle, An Ghaeltacht and the Pobalscoil, and they plan to sell them locally at a lower price than standard sports socks to give them a competitive edge.

Their next move is to get green and gold socks made to match the Kerry colours as well as those of the Lios Póil and Castlegregory GAA clubs. Who knows what might follow, but world domination of the sports sock market has to be a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Fíricí Fánacha company, set up by Ruairí Ó hÓgáin, Diarmuic Ó Seaghadha and Catha Ó Dufaigh, are homing in on the trivia side of the sports market with their packs of Irish language quiz cards. The cards, which are unique for being in Irish and rare in any language, were designed by the three students and they got an initial run of 100 packs printed by Image and Design in Dingle. They will be on sale locally and online and they see the potential for expanding their sales to a wider market in the future.

More than 600 Transition Year students from Gaeltacht regions in Kerry, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Meath and Waterford had the opportunity to start their own businesses in the Clár na gComhlachtaí competition, which is run as a partnership between Údarás na Gaeltachta and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI).

Students create, operate, and manage their own business as they move from idea generation stage, to finance, production, marketing, sales right through to going to market. Pobalscoil Business and Enterprise teacher Trish Uí Éanacháin provided mentoring for the students and local Údarás members encouraged and supported their efforts.