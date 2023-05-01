Pictures show Ballybunion as hive of activity as crowds enjoy MOYA festival

Mike Flahive takes a group on a guided walk on Bromore as part of the MOYA festival in Ballybnion over the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Luke Kindlan purchasing a hoodie from Kim and Dominic Butler at the market of the MOYA festival family fun day in Ballybunion over the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Ronan Woods, Ann Woods, Eoin Woods and Cian Woods pictured out and about at the MOYA festival family fun day in Ballybunion on the Sunday afternoon of the Babk Holiday weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Kevin, Jenny and James O Neill pictured enjoying a day out at the MOYA festival in Ballybunion over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

The scenic surroundings of Ballybunion played host to a fantastic three days of activities such as yoga, mindfulness, sand art and guided walks – to name but a few – as the popular North Kerry tourist destination staged the annual MOYA – Meditation, Ocean, Yoga and Art – festival over this past May Bank Holiday weekend.

People from all over Kerry were invited to come and immerse themselves in a weekend of wellness-focused workshops and activities and come they did with crowds of locals and visitors alike enjoying a weekend to remember.

This was all thanks to activities such as the ‘Morning Flow Yoga’ with Cathy Healy of Ché Yoga, guided cliff walks along the Bromore Cliffs in the capable hands of Mike Flahive and a family fun day on the Sunday which had a little bit of everything for the kids to enjoy including bouncy castles, face painting and kite flying.

Organisers could not have been happier with how it went as they took to social media to proclaim last Friday a “dream of a first day” while they added that the entire weekend went way beyond any expectations that they had coming into it as they expressed their gratitude and their thanks to all that came out to support the festival over the three days and especially all those who gave their time behind the scenes to make it the huge success that it was.

