Photos show Kerry locals out in support of Celebration of Light in Ballyheigue

Richard, Ava and Zoe O’Sullivan taking part in the Celebration of Light in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry at Ballyheigue Beach on Monday.

Máire Spillane and David Moriarty with Jack, Ned and Maisie Moriarty at the Recovery Haven Kerry Celebration of Light on Ballyheigue Beach on Monday.

Marie Daly, Isabel Daly, Daniel O’Sullivan, Chloe O’Sullivan, Alex O’Sullivan and Gabrielle Lynch at the Celebration of Light in Ballyheigue in aid of Recovery Haven Kerry.

Crowds pictured out in support of The Recovery Haven Kerry Celebration of Light on Ballyheigue Beach on Monday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

It was a rather emotional and poignant evening at Ballyheigue Beach on Monday evening as people gathered to mark the annual Celebration of Light event.

Organised by the Recovery Haven charity, the aim of the event was to unite those who had been touched by cancer to remember all those who have been lost to the disease.

The central and most emotional part of the event was of course the lighting of candles in memory of all the lost loved ones.

As each person silently reflected on their own loss and memories, it made for a truly beautiful night for all.

The mission of Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House is to deliver caring and therapeutic services to those who have experienced cancer, their families and carers in a tranquil and relaxing environment and to the highest standard.

Whether you have been recently diagnosed, are in treatment, finished treatment, or caring for a loved one with cancer, the charity’s goal is to provide psychological, emotional, educational and practical support in a warm and welcoming environment.

Recovery Haven Kerry provides counselling, complementary therapies, survivorship programmes, and drop-in services to support people during a difficult period to come to terms with the illness and to enhance people’s coping skills and quality of life.