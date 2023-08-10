Photos show Kerry crowds enjoying the craic and ceoil at Seán McCarthy festival in Finuge

Blessed is he among women: John ‘Bosco’ McMahon with Claire O’Connor and her many friends on her hen at McCarthy’s Bar on Sunday night in Finuge.

Maria Moran-Browne, Graham Higgins and Michelle Moran enjoying the Sean McCarthy weekend atmosphere at McCarthy’s Bar in Finuge on Sunday night.

Crowds pictured enjoying the wonderful atmosphere in McCarthy’s Bar, Finuge, for the Sean McCarthy Festival on Sunday night.

Caitríona McCarthy, Moira McMahon and landlady Mary McCarthy at the Seán McCarthy Festival in Finuge last Sunday.

t Teach Siamsa in Finuge for the Sean McCarthy Festival were, above from left, Marie Joy, Margaret Buckley, Noreen McAuliffe and Timmy Sullivan.

Cian Kissane and Jess Heller-Bhatt at the ballad singing as part of the Seán McCarthy Festival in Finuge.

Eleanor Cronin, Celia Mahony, John Cronin pictured at Teach Siamsa in Finuge for the Sean McCarthy Festival last weekend.

Guest star Don Stiffe, centre, with Ann Marie O’Sullivan, Bridget O’Connor, Mike Nealson, Thomas O’Connell, Angela O’Connor, Jimmy Deenihan and Peggy O’Connell in front. All photos by John Kelliher.

Judging by the photos taken over the weekend, it’s safe to say that the annual Seán McCarthy Festival in Finuge continues to prove ever the popular August Bank Holiday weekend activity for friends and families alike.

One of the great traditional festivals of the North Kerry calendar made a very welcome return last year after a three year absence and proving that the 2022 success was no fluke, the 2023 outing proved to be a huge hit with punters once again.

The festival attracted capacity crowds at the various events over last weekend including visitors from the UK, USA, Australia and Germany.

While it’s difficult to pick out just one or two highlights from what was a jam packed schedule, some of the biggest successes of the weekend came courtesy of the Mick McCarthy Storytelling event on Sunday night as contenders from all four corners of Ireland spun their best tale to an enraptured audience.

James Fogarty from Moyvane took home first place in this event with ‘Boom Burst Boom’, Frances Kennedy from Listowel took home second place with ‘Nobody’s Perfect’ while Paddy Commane from Clare with ‘Lisdoonvarna Folk Festival’ and Chrissie Roche from Limerick with ‘Up for the Match’ took home a joint third place finish.

Other highlights included singer/songwriter Don Stiffe delivering a memorable rendition of ‘Shanagolden’, one of Seán McCarthy’s acclaimed ballads.

The festival ended with a very enjoyable Rambling House which has been a feature of the weekend over the years.

Chairperson of the festival Jimmy Deenihan thanked all those who came out and supported the various events over the weekend saying that “without an audience you don’t have atmosphere.”

He also acknowledged hardworking committee who left no stone unturned to ensure the success of the weekend.

As well as this, Jimmy also acknowledged the main sponsors, Lional McCarthy, Mike and Sue Nilsson, Patrick Trant and the estate of Sean McCarthy, those who took advertising on the programme and the festival’s patrons.