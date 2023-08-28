Photos show delight in Listowel as students pick up their Leaving Cert results

Marguerite Linnane, Deputy Principal of Presentation Secondary School in Listowel, pictured with student Serena O Sullivan and Principal Katherina Broderick on Leaving Cert results day last Friday morning. All photos by John Kelliher.

Students from St Michael’s College here in Listowel should be incredibly proud of their Leaving Cert results, such is the disruptions they faced in their education, so says the school’s principal, John Mulvihill, this week.

While students these days can access their results online, John said that St Michael’s College has a great tradition where the majority of the boys still choose to come in to collect their results in person.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Monday, John said that it’s a milestone moment in a young person’s life.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the results because that Leaving Cert class, they had their own challenges during COVID such as not sitting a Junior Cert,” he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge the work of the staff and of course the parents over the last number of years. I’ve no doubt that the boys will go on to great things in the future. It [going to college] is a lovely new stage of their life. On this subject, we of course are thinking too about the local community and the school community as well in Clonmel and what they are going through as well at this time,” he said.

