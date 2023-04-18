Photos show crowds gathering at Banna for first ever marram grass planting event at beach’s dunes

All smiles at Banna Coastcare's first ever marram grass planting event which took place last Sunday afternoon.

Ladies pictured enjoying a well-earned break at Banna Beach last Sunday after they took part in Banna Coastcare's first ever marram grass planting event.

Organisers of Banna Coastcare’s first ever marram grass planting event said this week that they were blown away, not by the weather, but by the massive turnout of people who came out to help on the day.

The main of the day was helping to save the sand dunes at Banna Beach which, due to things such as walking, wild camping and campfires, team sports training and horse riding, have begun to erode and while erosion of the dunes do happen naturally, this process is sped up by all of the above human activities.

Banna features sand dunes along its entire length, which can rise to 12 metres tall. Sand dunes play a vital role in coastal protection and in some cases they are the first line of defence against coastal flooding and high winds. They are also an important habitat for birds and wildlife.

Last Sunday’s event saw over 60 volunteers come out to help protect these dunes that have become eroded and fragile over the years. They focused on a large blow out just north of the main car park and spent the afternoon planting it with marram grass, much to the delight of Rachel Geary of Banna Coastcare.

"The sun was shining, spirits were high, and conversations were flowing. We couldn’t have asked for more,” she said, adding “we couldn’t have done it without them.”

"This was the first of many planting events, there is a huge amount of restoration work required and it needs a collaborative approach. This is why we are thrilled to be working alongside other coastal groups, Fenit Coast Conservation and Maharees Heritage and Conservation, towards a common goal, to protect our dunes,” she continued.

Rachel added that she and everyone else involved in Banna Coastcare also wished to thank Banna Rescue, Tralee Chamber, Tralee Tidy Towns, The National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kerry County Council for kindly supporting this hugely successful event.

"We can all continue to enjoy Banna and help Protect Our Dunes at the same time by staying off the dunes, keeping to designated paths and campsites, educating others about the importance of our sand dunes, and getting involved in future events like this,” she said.

People can find out about future events via the Banna Coastcare Facebook page here.