Photos show Ballyduff crowds out in force to support Vintage Club’s charity fundraiser

An aerial photo of the Square in Ballyduff on Sunday as the Ballyduff Vintage Club held a fundraising tractor run. Photo by John Kelliher.

Edel and Kieran Godley and Michael and Jermiah Leahy pictured at the Ballyduff Vintage Club's tractor run fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. Photo by John Kelliher.

John Walsh, Enda Donegan and Cormac O Connor were all smiles at the Ballyduff Vintage Club's fundraising tractor run on Sunday afternoon. Photo by John Kelliher.

Pat Carroll with his 1957 Austin Mini in pristine condition at the Ballyduff Vintage Club's fundraiser on Sunday afternoon. Photo by John Kelliher.

Pat Flynn and Shauna Goggin out and about at the Ballyduff Vintage Club tractor run on Sunday afternoon which was in aid of the Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Recovery Haven and the Irish Air Ambulance. Photo by John Kelliher.

PJ Flavin, Kieran Horgan, Jack Guerin, Keith Flavin and John Flynn pictured supporting the Ballyduff Vintage Club tractor run on Sunday afternoon which was in aid of the Ard Chúram Day Care Centre in North Kerry along with Recovery Haven and the Irish Air Ambulance. Photo by John Kelliher.

The Square in Ballyduff was a hive of activity on Sunday afternoon as tractor enthusiasts descended on North Kerry for the annual Ballyduff Vintage Club’s fundraiser in aid of three worthy charities in the Ard Chúram Day Care Centre in Listowel, Recovery Haven and the Irish Air Ambulance.

It was a case of the second time’s the charm for the event which had originally been scheduled to take place on June 25 but a decision was taken to postpone it a week as a mark of respect following the passing of two members of the Ballyduff community.

The delay thankfully only served to build up the anticipation and excitement for the event and thankfully, the whole thing seems to have gone off without a hitch with the weather playing its part and people of all ages able to mill about and soak up the atmosphere on a great day out.

Lovers of all things vintage and motoring related will not have been disappointed with some fantastic old cars on display including an 1957 Austin Mini which was owned by Pat Carroll and which he had kept in immaculate condition all these years.

There was also great entertainment on offer for the kids who took part in a pedal tractor parade with music provided afterwards by the one and only DJ Big Jim.

There’s no final figure as of yet on how much the day has raised for the three charities, but if it’s anything like last year, the generosity of the Kerry people will not disappoint.

