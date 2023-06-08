Photos show Ballybunion St Josph’s student receiving end-of-year school awards

Mary Gardiner pictured with Caoimhe O' Connor, the winner of Senior Ladies Footlballer of the Year award.

Another school year has come and gone for staff and students at St Joseph’s Secondary School in Ballybunion and as is tradition students who have excelled in the school community over the past nine months are rewarded for their efforts at the end-of-year school awards.

The North Kerry school’s awards night took place late last month and it saw a wide variety of awards given out on the night, a task they were ably assisted in thanks to special guests such as Radio Kerry’s Brendan Fuller, Community Garda Mary Gardiner, Ireland Women's Head Coach for FIBA Women's EuroBasket, James Weldon and business owner and entrepreneur Lisa Daly.

There were a total of 29 awards presented on the night and Principal John O’Donovan was delighted with how it went, saying “it was a great night which celebrated the accomplishments of the students of Saint Joseph’s Secondary School” adding that the night was the culmination of the hard work and dedication of the students.

Entertainment was in abundance for the night with performances by Darragh Healy along with two duets by Sophia Burns and Saoirse Mulvihill and also Gracie O’Sullivan and Zoe Costello Reidy. Ella Pickett played a piece on the flute while Szymon Gurgul performed a piece on the piano.

Upon arrival students and guests were greeted by our Trad Group made up of both Junior and Senior students who played various sets.

Read on below for the list of winners on the night:

Aoibhín Lynch, a current fifth year student received the Junior Certificate Achievement Award for 2022 while Nora Fitzsimons received the Leaving Certificate Achievement Award for 2022 for receiving the highest result in her Year for Leaving Certificate 2022. Nora is currently studying Business and German in the University of Limerick.

Several students were Student of the Year Award winners and each of these students received a medal on the night for their diligence and excellent academic results.

The recipients were as follows: Emma O’ Neill (First Year), Moira O’ Connor (Second Year), Cormac Scanlon (Third Year), Nia Rose (Transition Year), Abbey Buckley (Fifth Year) and Kelly Ann Walsh (Sixth Year).

The school’s Jack O’ Sullivan Junior Student of the Year winner was third year Daithí Keane-Tyrrell while the Senior Student of the Year Award winner was sixth year Jack Sheehy.

Both of the Junior and Senior Student of the year winners were presented with trophies while Jack also received the Mary Young perpetual shield.

The CEIST Award meanwhile is a special award given to one student of each Ceist school nationwide annually and this year the award went to Dylan Murphy.

There were many other student awards presented on the night for areas including Craft, Literature, Irish Language, Art, Enterprise, Basketball, Football, Hurling and Camogie.

Con Fitzsimons was the recipient of the Senior Craft Award while the Junior Craft award went to Saoirse Stack. The Senior Art award was presented to Abigail O Neill and the Junior Art award went to Marian Fitzsimons. The Junior Literature Award went to Dara O’ Connor while Kelly Ann Walsh was the recipient of the Senior Literature Award.

Sam Madigan was the recipient of our Michael Bunyan perpetual Enterprise shield for his well designed product idea called “Recycle and Reuse”.

Kelly Ann Walsh was also presented with the Noirín Uí Chathain perpetual shield on the night for the great effort she made with the spoken language throughout the Year.

On the sports front, Jack Sheehy won the Senior Footballer of the Year Award, Rory Whelan won the Senior Hurling Award, Clara Deane won the Junior Camogie Player of the Year Award along with Caoimhe O’ Connor who won Senior Ladies Football Award.

The Junior Ladies football Award was won by Caoimhe O’Carroll, Gavin Murphy received player of the year in the Junior category in hurling while Brian Dineen won the Junior Boys footballer of the Year category. Orla O’ Mahony won the Junior Basketball Player of the Year Award while Kayleigh Elbell won the Senior Basketball Player of the Year Award.

Students also received certificates on the night for their involvement in the School Mentoring Programme, the School Magazine and the Student Council.