Pedal power in aid of facilities at special Kerry school

Askeaton Touring Club organise 100km-cycle in aid of the Nano Nagle school in Listowel

Michael Normile, Mike Flynn, Cathy Barrow and Michael Burke of Askeaton Touring Club launching the big 100km cycle at the Nano Nagle on Friday with alltheir friends from the school and the wider community. Photo by John Kelliher

THE Nano Nagle special school in Listowel was delighted to welcome its friends from the Askeaton Touring Club on Friday as they launched a 100km cycle in aid of the vital educational facility.

The Askeaton cyclists are calling on everyone to join with them in the event, taking place on Saturday, June 17, next – in aid of securing a wheelchair-accessible swing for the much-loved school.

Tickets for the 100km cycle are now available via Eventbrite at a cost of €25, with every last penny going to support a school providing for the educational needs of children aged between 4 and 18 who have been assessed to have moderate, severe to profound learning needs.

It’s a lifeline for so many West Limerick and Kerry families, with the cyclists keen to repay its expert care to the community. The event will begin with breakfast at 8am at the D&M Garden Centre in Croagh, before the field leaves on a return journey via Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale, Listowel, Athea, Carrigkerry and Ardagh.