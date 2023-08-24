North Kerry’s fine Fleadh showing to be celebrated in Ballybunion this Friday evening

Members of the Cnoc an Óir Ceilí band who recently achieved a third place finish at the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann, Senior Ceilí Band Competition in Mullingar. The band comprises of a group of friends from Ballybunion, as well as the surrounding areas of Listowel, Tralee and across the border to Abbeyfeale.

Celebrations will be mighty in Ballybunion’s Bunker Bar this coming Friday night, August 25, where the recent achievements of the Cnoc an Óir Ceilí Band at the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar will be marked.

The group, which is comprised of a group of friends from Ballybunion, the surrounding areas of Listowel, Tralee as well as across the border to Abbeyfeale, took home a very respectable third place finish in the Senior Ceilí Band Competition in Mullingar.

The competition was fierce throughout, with two Mayo bans ultimately taking home the top two podium spots.

Rather than disappointment, the overwhelming feeling from those involved with the band is that of pride at a tremendous achievement as this was the group’s first year taking part in the competition.

The group is made up of Colm Kissane, Caoimhe Scanlan and Katie Lucey on the fiddle; Eilis Murphy and Mike Rice on flutes; Maeve Scanlan on the concertina; Pádraig Holly on the Accordion; Conor Hennessy on the banjo; Ian Sheehy on drums and Bridget McCarthy on piano.

The night of celebration onFriday night will kick off at 9pm and as well as music from the fantastic Cnoc an Óir Ceilí Band, those in attendance will also be treated to performances from some of the under age Branch Bands and Groups that participated in the Munster Fleadh last month.