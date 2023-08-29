North Kerry village commemorates significant post-Civil War event – ‘We were delighted with the turnout’

Speaking at Lixnaw on Saturday at the unveiling of a plaque to Michael ‘Mixum’ Costello and nurse Mary Maher.

A section of the large crowd that gathered at Lixnaw last Saturday for the commemoration.

Enjoying Saturday’s commemoration at Lixnaw is Historian Tom Dillon, Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton, Hauley and Michael Costello, sons of Michael ‘Mixum’ Costello.

The remarkable story of a man shot by a Free State soldier near a local church, and who was saved by the quick-thinking instincts of a nurse, was commemorated 100-years ago to the day at Lixnaw on Saturday.

A crowd of over 400 people gathered in the village where a plaque was unveiled to local fisherman Michael ‘Mixum’ Costello and nurse Mary Maher.

On August 27, 1923, on the final day before polling in the election, a Free State government rally was held near St Michael’s Church in Lixnaw.

Michael Costello, how was not only anti-Treaty but was angry at the scant regard paid to fishery rights during the Treaty discussions, headed to the rally to voice his disapproval to Fionán Lynch, the Minister for Fisheries.

Nearing the end of the rally, a Free State soldier jumped from the back of a lorry and shot Costello at point-blank range in the chest.

When the doctor present feared the worst for Michael, local nurse Mary Maher intervened and saved his life. Practiced at treating injured soldiers in the trenches of WWI, Mary performed surgery at the scene on Michael and she succeeded in removing most of the dislodged bullet.

Michael later became friends with the nurse, and indeed the soldier who had shot and almost killed him.

The plaque was unveiled by Fianna Fáil TD, Paul McAuliffe, whose grandfather supported Michael Costello during the fisheries agitation campaign for the right to fish the Feale River. Fishing rights at the time were strictly controlled by the local landlord, George Hewson.

Local historian Frank Quilter said Saturday’s turnout was a fitting tribute to one of the most important stories in Lixnaw’s history.

Several speakers, including relations of the deceased, retold the story of what happened on that day a century ago.

Amazingly, as a truce had been declared in the Civil War just four months earlier, the shooting of Michael Costello is believed to be the last shooting incident of the conflict to be commemorated in Kerry.

“We are delighted by the turnout, and I think the occasion merited it,” Mr Quilter said.

“The plaque on the wall now serves as a fitting reminder of this story. It was great to see people of all ages there. Even the people present of different political loyalties showed how far we’ve come in terms of commemorations,” he added.