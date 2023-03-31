Mutineers’ families give thanks to the people of Listowel

Descendants and relatives of the RIC men who took part in the Listowel Mutiny attending the recent ceremony at the Kerry Writers’ Museum. From left, Rachel Vaughan, Dave Browne, Rachel Walshe, Maireaid Flynn, Ted Sweeney, Eamonn Walsh and Una Sheeran.

US native and great-granddaughter of mutineer Michael Kelly, Mackenzie Kelly, speaking at the event in the Kerry Writers’ Museum - fresh from her nuptials the previous day!

Descendants Ciarán Mee, Mackenzie Kelly and Cathy Burton (second from left) presenting Jimmy Deenihan and Cara Trant (right) with the crystal they commissioned to thank Listowel for remembering their forebears. All photos by John Kelliher.

The Listowel Mutiny was a pivot point in the story of Irish Independence, the stance of the brave RIC men in defying Crown orders leading to an exodus of Catholic men from the police force in its wake.

The bravery of the constables, men drawn from every corner of the land, has never been forgotten in the town so much so that the commemoration of the Mutiny was among the highlights of the Decade of Centenaries events in North Kerry.

A moving ceremony was held at the now Listowel Garda Station last year, with all finally able to commemorate the event in each other’s physical company after Covid lessened its grip.

What was most special about the event was the presence of so many relatives of the RIC men – from home, up country and abroad – in Listowel.

So moved were they by the efforts of organiser Jimmy Deenihan and all who contributed to the event that they, in turn, demanded a ceremony of their own – in a mark of their deep gratitude for recognising the bravery of their forebears.

The families set up a WhatsApp group after meeting in Listowel, staying in touch and commissioning a beautiful piece of crystal inscribed with a legend that said it all:

“To Jimmy Deenihan and Kerry Writers’ Museum in appreciation of your dedication to the memory of the RIC officers who mutinied in Listowel in June 1920. From their families. Táimd buíoch díbh go léir.”

“We never expected such a gesture, it was so generous and kind of the families,” Kerry Writers’ Museum manager Cara Trant told The Kerryman following the ceremony in the centre last week.

“I got a call kind of out of the blue in January from Ciarán Mee, a grandson of the famous Constable Jeremiah Mee saying how grateful the families were for our efforts and leading to the recent ceremony at which Jimmy was presented with the beautiful piece of crystal.

“It was a fantastic event, with relatives coming from all points, from Glenamaddy in Galway where Constable Mee came from to Ciarán and his family from Belfast, we had people from Waterford and the Dr Pádraig Sheeran and his family.

“Pádraig spoke, as did Jimmy and Chairman of the Museum David Browne. Ciarán also spoke in an address that included previously unreleased material from his grandfather’s famous diaries revealing new aspects to the event and the time.”

Also addressing the gathering was Mackenzie Kelly, from the US. Fresh from her nuptials the previous day, Mackenzie spoke about her great-grandfather’s role in the Mutiny - Michael Kelly. After leaving the RIC to fight for Irish Independence he was later dispatched by Michael Collins to promote and raise funds in the US for the fledgling state – ultimately staying there.

Seemingly all the threads that unspooled in disparate directions from that event a hundred years ago converged once more, in their bloodlines, on the town where it all happened; bringing further healing to the generational hurt