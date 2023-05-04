Mt Brandon fundraising climb raises close to €10,000 for Kerry Hospice Foundation

The Kerry and Dublin contingent that climbed Mt Brandon over the May Bank Holiday weekend in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

A fundraising climb of West Kerry’s Mt Brandon over the recent May Bank Holiday weekend has successfully raised close to €10,000 in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF), a voluntary organisation that helps to provide funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry.

The climb was organised by Tralee native and now Abbeydorney resident Joelene Wallace and indeed, it was the second time that Joelene had organised such a fundraiser in aid of KHF and the Palliative Care Unit; she and others first climbed Mt Brandon way back in 2014 in memory of her late uncle.

Now, nine years later, Joelene and the crew were back for more punishment as they tackled the tough climb and this time around, her Kerry contingent were joined by 40 Dubliners and like everything with Kerry and Dublin, a healthy rivalry ensued on the day between the two groups.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Joelene spoke of her delight at having raised so much money for the “angels” in the KHF and joked about how it might be another nine years a third Brandon climb.

"It [the climb] went really well but it was tough too. We had a few turn back but the majority of us made it to the top. Despite the difficulty, it was definitely worth it though,” she said.

"We had done the climb before back in 2014 after my uncle passed away and for the same cause, to raise money for palliative care, and at the time, I swore I’d never do Brandon again but yeah, we were roped into it again,” she laughed, adding that it would taker her another nine years to recover before she even thinks about heading up again.

Easing the pain of the climb on the day was the presence of Dublin climbers who had travelled down to help with raising money and Joelene said the craic between the two groups was mighty.

"A gang came down from Dublin for the day and while it started as rivalry, it was great fun. They were saying things like ‘ye have Sam but we can climb a mountain better than ye’ and obviously we took that as a challenge,” she laughed.

Joelene said that the Kerry group are planning to return the favour for the Dublin group by travelling to the capital next year to raise funds for the Dublin charity, Suzanne House, which provides care, support and respite services for children who are medically fragile or have a life-limiting condition.

Going on, whereas the first climb was specifically in memory of her uncle, this second climb was more based around each person doing it for their own personal reasons as Joelene explained.

“Unfortunately a few of us have had to use the services of KHF for family members over the last year or so, both the in-patient and out-patient services, so rather than putting the name of one particular person on the climb, everyone did the climb for our own personal reasons. We all had a few people that it [cancer] had affected this year and who were still in need of the services that KHF provide,” she said.

"They [KHF] are fantastic. They give people back their dignity, they are angels over there,” Joelene continued.

The online fundraising page set up for the climb currently sits at the time of writing at just over €8,000 raised of a €5,000 goal with more cash donations of over €1,500 still to be added to the total so hitting the milestone of €10,000 is not impossible with the fundraising page set to stay open a few more days.

See the fundraising page here if you want to give anything.