Milestone moment as Banna Rescue launch cutting-edge amphibious all-terrain vehicle

Banna Rescue crew Sarit O'Donovan, Laura Crean and Guy Buxtan with TD Michael Healy Rae at the lauch of the new Amphibious ATV in Banna Sunday afternoon - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Banna Rescue crew Sarit O'Donovan, Laura Crean, Guy Buxtan and Roger Craddock with the new Amphibious ATV in Banna Sunday afternoon - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Banna Rescue recently marked 40 years in existence but rather than taking what would be a very well-earned break, the group instead were ploughing ahead with ways to modernise and further improve their life saving capabilities.

This past Sunday afternoon saw the rescue service launch a brand new cutting edge amphibious all-terrain vehicle (AATV) that is used by top-tier rescue teams worldwide.

The acquisition of the Argo Aurora Responder was supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the CLÁR Programme, Kerry Group’s Community Fund and local donations, and it has already been set to work, patrolling the shore-line in what has been, already, a very busy summer for the group.

“A number of factors are influencing shore-based SAR operations in our Area of Operation and these have seen and will continue to see an increase in the number of casualties and type of assistance we render”, said Banna Rescue Chairman, Thomas Ward.

“The Argo will strengthen the versatility of our operations, by providing a unique solution for casualty extrication & treatment, missing persons searches, and equipment transportation. It will undoubtedly lead to a swifter and more effective emergency response by allowing us to traverse terrain that up to now was impassable,” Thomas continued.

Going on, the rescue service said that The Argo will help mitigate potential loss of life and support integrated emergency service operations in the Tralee Bay area.

The Argo’s amphibious capability will allow the team drive the 10 km stretch of beach from Ballyheigue to Barrow, crossing the inlets at Akeragh and Poulgorm, and would have been the ideal response to a recent callout they had on Barrow Beach.

“State, business and local supports are crucial in maintaining volunteer emergency services”, said Pa Lawlor, PRO Banna Rescue.

“We are immensely grateful to have benefited from 40 years of local support, but we must always be mindful of our place in the community. The community has not fully recovered from the recent pandemic so we will need to rely a lot more on state, and business supports and partnerships to maintain and improve the service.”

“Kerry Group are delighted to provide assistance to Banna Rescue to help with the purchase of the Argo Aurora Responder. We trust the vehicle will be an asset to Banna Rescue, and we thank the volunteers involved for their commitment to this very important service”, a spokesperson for Kerry Group said this week.