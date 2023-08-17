Meet the Kerry man who’s off to spend 10 days in the Arctic

Knocknagoshel’s Christopher Barrett will early next month embark on a 10-day trip to the Arctic as part of a scientific expedition that will circumnavigate Svalbard. He spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week.

That age old saying of ‘Arise Knocknagoshel, and take your place among the nations of the Earth’ is about to be proven true once more thanks to one North Kerry man, Christopher Barrett who is just days away from setting off on an adventure of a lifetime.