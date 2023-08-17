Kerry

Change county

Meet the Kerry man who’s off to spend 10 days in the Arctic

Knocknagoshel’s Christopher Barrett will early next month embark on a 10-day trip to the Arctic as part of a scientific expedition that will circumnavigate Svalbard. He spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week.

Knocknagoshel man Christopher Barrett (pictured inset) will spend 10-days circumnavigating Svalbard while living and working onboard the ship, SV Linden, all as part of Ocean Warrior’s #FoundationExpedition. Photo credit: Ocean Warrior.

Fergus Dennehy
Kerryman

That age old saying of ‘Arise Knocknagoshel, and take your place among the nations of the Earth’ is about to be proven true once more thanks to one North Kerry man, Christopher Barrett who is just days away from setting off on an adventure of a lifetime.