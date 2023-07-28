Meet Kerry dog Fudge who hopes to bring 2023 Nose of Tralee title back to the Kingdom

Eight-year-old Fudge, the longhaired Jack Russell terrier, is representing Kerry in the 2023 Nose of Tralee competition and is hoping to take home the title later in August.

A Ballybunion woman is hoping that the rest of the country, just as she did during the pandemic, will fall in love with her eight-year-old dog, Fudge, as he bids to become the next winner of the coveted 'Nose of Tralee' title.

Fudge, an adorable Jack Russell terrier, is owned by Sandra O’Sullivan and her parents. Although a native of Ballybunion, Sandra lived and worked in Dublin for nigh on 30 years before moving back home to be with her parents right at the start of lockdown and she credits both the companionship of Fudge and the beautiful scenery of Ballybunion as to what convinced her to stay in Kerry even after the pandemic had ended.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Sandra spoke about how much of a shock it was for Fudge to have been chosen to represent Kerry and how is very much the king of the house.

"I just saw this competition and sure I just threw in a photo of Fudge for the craic and sure, I didn't think anything of it. I nearly died of shock when he was chosen to represent Kerry," she laughed, adding "I couldn't believe it at all."

"Even the fact that he's gotten to the final and has gotten to represent his county, it's absolutely brilliant, never mind winning the whole thing,” she continued.

As to what kind of dog he is, personality wise, Sandra went on to say that’s incredibly “happy” and “entertaining” and that he was a huge source of comfort to her and her parents during the dark days of the pandemic.

"He is a very happy dog, quiet but full of fun. He loves his walks on the beach, playing in the seaweed, loves his teddy, his squeaky balls and loves to sniff out everywhere. Loves his belly rubs and a good scratch of his bum. He is so entertaining and makes me laugh so much. He is not fond of hugs but will cuddle into you on the sofa and of course, he is king of the house!” she said with a laugh.

"He's a great companion for not just me, but for my parents as well. They're elderly so during the pandemic, he [Fudge] gave the three of us a little bit of life. He was just a break from all the doom and gloom of that time, he was just brilliant. Little did I know that this small bundle of joy would change my life forever,” she continued.

Fudge’s Facebook profile can be found by searching for “Fudge – Representing Co.Kerry” and he is also on Instagram at fudge.noseoftralee2023.

Online voting (at petsittersireland.com/nose-2023/) starts on August 3 and people can vote daily. The winner will be announced on August 22.