Meet baby alpaca ‘Bosco’, the firstborn of his kind on Duagh farm – and his new baby sister, Isabel

Bosco settling in to life in North Kerry in the sunshine last week, with mom Buttercup at his side day and night. Photo by John Kelliher.

Alapacas and Duagh are two words that you wouldn’t usually associate with each other but be it that way no more thanks to the efforts of owner Páraic Maher and his team at Smerla Bridge Alpacas who recently had great cause for celebration.

The farm welcomed their first born boy, Bosco, in recent weeks and Páraic was on hand to tell The Kerryman about the new arrival.

“We called him Bosco because when he is sitting in the field all you see is this long little neck shooting up from the ground and his little head perched on top” Paraic said.

Starting with a few idle acres, Páraic Maher along with his mother, Margaret Maher first set up Smerla Bridge Alpacas with a few ideas in mind.

“We had a few acres of land that were basically lying idle, and we wanted to put them to use. So we happened upon the idea of alpacas.” he continued.

When they first got started, visitors from far and wide came to see the amazing animals.

“When they first arrived - the three males, Padro, Pablo and Diego - we had a lot of visitors who came to see them and were charmed by their funny look and endearing habits” said Páraic.

With the popularity of the original alpacas it was only natural to acquire more and this year, females were the new editions to the farm.

Going on, Páraic said that it’s very much a community effort at times with neighbours and friends are always lending a helping hand.

“Neighbours have been really helpful, saving hay for us and keeping the grass topped” the owner added.

Caring for these cute creatures is certainly no easy task but it seems to be all worth it in the end for owners Paraic and Margaret.

“Our first ever birth, a beautiful fawn coloured boy, has made it all worthwhile” they said.

Amazingly, over the weekend after The Kerryman had been speaking to Páraic, we received a text saying that Bosco has now got a little sister - Isabel (see photo gallery above) - to play with too after she was born in recent days.