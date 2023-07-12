Masters champion Jon Rahm enjoys round at Ballybunion Golf Club ahead of The Open next week

Last summer, Ballybunion Golf Club was awash with the who’s who of the golfing world as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler all enjoyed rounds there and who were all understandably blown away by the stunning course there.

This morning (Wednesday) the club welcomed another of golf’s most recognisable players in the form of two time Major winner and current Masters champion, Jon Rahm, who is undoubtedly using the course as practice ahead of The Open which kicks off next week at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

Speaking to The Kerryman this morning, John Eggleston, the General Manager of Ballybunion Golf Club said that the world number two had wanted to play the course at Ballybunion last summer when he was in Ireland for the JP McManus' Adare Pro Am event but that he unfortunately had to cancel and that he was delighted to get the chance to finally play there this week

“They rang up a couple of days ago and made arrangements to play. They’re staying in Adare Manor I believe and I know that he wanted to come last year when he was playing the JP event but he had to cancel. He really wanted to come and the word we got from him was that he was really looking forward to it. He’s playing great and he loves the course so far," said John.

See a video of video of the world number two teeing off below…