Listowel’s Tim Buckley ready to represent North Kerry as Rose of Tralee Escort

Tim Buckley (centre) who was recently chosen as an Escort for the upcoming Rose of Tralee fetival pictured with parents Mary and Tim Buckley Sr (left of Tim) and Billy Keane and Aíne Ní Chuaig outside John B’s in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher.

Listowel’s Tim Buckley - fresh from an evening in John B’s where his being named as an Escort for the upcoming Rose of Tralee was celebrated by friends and family - said this week that he’s ready for his hectic schedule ahead.

“It was a great night, I was really happy with it and we had a great turnout. It was really nice that that Édaein O’ Connell, the Kerry rose from last year, was able to call in too,” said Tim, speaking to The Kerryman this week.

It’s now full steam ahead for Tim with August 14 the date marked in his calendar as when the real fun and games of being an Escort starts.

“We’re going to be meeting the Roses on August 14 up in Limerick at the end of their Rose tour. We’ll meet them for the first time that day and we’ll be paired with them that night so I’m looking forward to that now,” he continued.

“It’s full steam ahead from then on. It’ll be onto Tralee the following day and getting on with the itinerary of the festival itself for the bones of a week then,” he added.

Finally, Tim said that he wants to extend a big thank you to Billy Keane for hosting the celebration night - which also acted as a great excuse for Tim to kill two birds with one stone as he invited his Pop Up Gaeltacht friends too to really make a night of it.

“I’m looking forward to doing my part to represent North Kerry at the festival this year,” said Tim.