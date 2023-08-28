Listowel’s DollyDay raises whopping €74,670 for two vital Kerry charities

Ciara O Brien, Jacinta and Dara Kennedy and Cllr Aoife Thornton pictured at Christy’s The Well bar in Listowel on Saturday night.

Eilish Stack - dressed in her best Dolly Parton outfit - pictured holding the town’s new Guinness World Record certificate in Christy’s The Well bar in Listowel on Saturday night.

The DollyDay World Record fundraiser has raised an incredible €74,670 for its chosen charities of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo Kerry. Organisers and supporters of the event are pictured in Christy’s The Well bar on Saturday night as they celebrated the achievement. All photos by John Kelliher.

Saturday night brought to an end a very long - but ultimately hugely successful - campaign for all those involved in DollyDay in Listowel.

DollyDay, which took place in Listowel on June 24 of this year, aimed to set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Dolly Parton in one location...all while raising vital funds for two charities, the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Not only was the event a huge success in terms of setting the new world record, which they duly did with an official 959 people being counted as part of the attempt - smashing the previous record of 250 people in the process - but also in terms of huge money they raised as well.

The cheque presentations for the two charities took place this past Saturday night in Christy’s The Well bar where it was revealed that a whopping €74,670 was raised from DollyDay in total.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Cora O’Brien, the Chairperson of the DollyDay organising committee said that a great night of celebration was had on Saturday.

“It was a great evening and everyone was just overwhelmed at the amount of money that we’d raised so that was really fantastic. We were delighted with how it all went and the two charities, they were thrilled as well with both the money raised and the publicity that they’ve gotten throughout as well,” she said.

The money raised will now be split evenly between the two charities who will put it to good use providing vital services to the people of Kerry.

Finally, as for what the future holds for any events like DollyDay, Cora laughed and said that they are open to suggestions for ideas but for now, they will be taking a well earned break.