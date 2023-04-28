Listowel TY students prepare for staging of ‘Playboy of the Western World’

The cast for of the upcoming TY play 'The Playboy of the Western World'.

TY students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel Alannah Lavery, Ella Brew, Alana Holland, Grace Whelan, Mave Kennelly, Nichola O' Donoghue and Tríona Kennedy pictured ahead of their upcoming staging of 'The Playboy of the Western World' in St John’s Theatre in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher.

Transition Year students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel Katelyn Roos, Rina O Halloran, Katie Trant, Taylor Lynch, Tara Daly, Megan Kennelly and Niamh Buckley pictured getting ready for their upcoming staging of the 'The Playboy of the Western World' in St John’s Theatre, Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher.

Transition Year (TY) students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel are this week putting the final finishing touches to their upcoming staging of the J.M. Synge masterpiece 'The Playboy of the Western World’ which will round out this year’s inaugural TY drama programme.

The school said this week that they are extremely proud to be the lead school in the Department of Education’s Creative Cluster where they have chosen to celebrate the rich culture and Heritage in North Kerry and central to this programme is the areas of drama and theatre.

It’s certainly been a busy last few months for the TY class who have demonstrated remarkable creativity and talent in exploring the joys of the performing arts and their hard work and dedication will be celebrated with their production of this landmark drama on Thursday May 4 and Friday May 5.

Principal of Presentation Secondary Katherina Broderick this week wished the TY class every success while also expressing sincere gratitude to the teachers Ms Daly, Ms Kelly, Ms McNamara and Ms Kennedy and director, Margaret O’Sullivan for their unwavering commitment to the drama and their invaluable contribution and support for the students’ production.

Speaking about the preparations for the drama this week, Margaret O’Sullivan, who is an actor and director spoke of her delight at being able to work with the students over the last few weeks and months.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with this talented group of girls. Although many are new to drama, their dedication and hard work will no doubt shine through in the final performance. I hope the experience will encourage them to continue with drama in the years ahead. The benefits of being part of drama are wide ranging and having the courage to participate is often the starting point for many an exciting adventure when one goes on stage,” she said.

Margaret also thanked the teachers and students who worked with her in Presentation Listowel, saying that it was “a most enjoyable and worthwhile journey.”

Finally, a special thanks was extended to Máire Logue and all at St John's Theatre for providing a beautiful and culturally rich setting for the performance.