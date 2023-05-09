Listowel TY students discover love of drama on stage with ‘Playboy of the Western World’

Principal of Presentation Secondary School in Listowel, Katherina Broderick pictured Lisa and Mary Whelan, Mary O Connor and Noelle Dillion in St John's Theatre for the staging of The Playboy of the Western World by TY students. Photo by John Kelliher.

Sinead Kennelly and Helen Shanahan pictured at St John's Theatre last week for The Playboy of the Western World which was being staged by TY students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher.

Grace and Conor McCarthy were all smiles as they enjoyed watching TY students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel's production of The Playboy of the Western World. Photo by John Kelliher.

Bernie Kennelly and Maeve Quilter pictured at St John's Theatre last week for the staging of the Presentation Secondary School in Listowel's production of The 'Playboy of the Western World'. Photo by John Kelliher.

Transition Year students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel pictured on stage at St John's Theatre last week where they staged 'The Playboy of the Western World'. Photo by John Kelliher.

Transition Year (TY) students from Presentation Secondary School in Listowel treaded the boards in the town’s St John’s Theatre last Thursday and Friday night as they delivered a stellar performance of the J.M. Synge masterpiece 'The Playboy of the Western World’.

It’s certainly been a busy last few months for the TY class who have demonstrated remarkable creativity and talent in exploring the joys of the performing arts and their hard work and dedication were celebrated with their production of this landmark drama last week.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Principal Katherina Broderick said that she was so proud of the students for having the courage to put themselves out there on stage because, as she said, when you’re that age as a teenager, it’s definitely not an easy thing to do.

"We were absolutely delighted with the performances and the support that we were given. The students surpassed their own expectations because many of them had come from a place of never having been on stage before so obviously they were very nervous about it but they were so, so pleased with how the two nights went. It was a huge achievement for them,” she said.

"They really brought the characters to life. It takes great courage and skill to bring a character to life on stage and those students embraced the responsibility fully and they managed to create a real sense of empathy for the characters,” she continued.

Going on, Katherina said that the students really appreciated being given a big level of responsibility for the production.

"They looked after the costumes themselves, that was all done within the group. It was amazing how they got into it. They [the students] were so involved in everything. You had the props, the PR committee, there was just so many students involved in different ways,” she said.

"I was chatting with them afterwards and even today, they were saying that they were so proud of themselves for what they had achieved. They appreciated us giving them the opportunity to do it because they would not have done it without the school giving them the opportunity,” she added.