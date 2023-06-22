Listowel restaurant wins big at 2023 Irish Hospitality Awards

Damien O'Mahony and his sister Jade of Jumbo's Family Restaurant in Listowel pictured at the 2023 Irish Hospitality Awards in Dublin earlier this week where they won 'Ireland's Best Family Dining Restaurant' award.

Owners and staff at Jumbo’s Family Restaurant in Listowel are over the moon this week after they were deservedly rewarded at the weekend for their continued hard work and high standards as they picked up the Ireland’s Best Family Dining Restaurant award at the 2023 Irish Hospitality Awards which were held at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown.

While Damien O’Mahony and his sister Jade are the owners, the siblings are the first to point out that the restaurant’s success is very much down to the team of staff that work there day in and out with this being the third time that the popular North Kerry eatery in the heart of the town has picked up this very award.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Damien had this to say:

"We’re absolutely thrilled. There was a few people up there [at the awards] this year, a couple of other businesses that we really didn’t expect to compete against so we really weren’t expecting it this year at all. It was our third time up there and we’d won twice before so we thought that they might want to change it up a bit, but obviously that wasn’t the case and we’re absolutely thrilled to have won.”

"It [winning] doesn’t get old, not at all. There was great excitement from the team inside in the restaurant as well, they were all so delighted with the win. That was the first phone call that we made when we won, I called the restaurant to let the lads know. I called them first and I got onto mum and dad then as well afterwards and the family WhatsApp. It’s been wonderful,” he added.