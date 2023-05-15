Listowel Pitch & Putt Club to host major 50th birthday do

Teeing up for a major milestone in the history of the Listowel Pitch and Putt Club were, from left, Ajay Barrett, Darren, Clodagh and Tom O’Connor, Bill Moloney, John O’Connor, Trevin Chute, Aoife Sharp and Theresa Carey. Photo by John Kelliher

Members of Listowel Pitch and Putt Club will later this month mark a milestone moment when they celebrate an incredible 50 years in existence.

The club has enjoyed great success over the years and the members, young and old, past and present will undoubtedly enjoy swapping old war stories on the night.

Speaking to The Kerrymanthis week, Thomas O’Connor from the club said that the get together should be a great night of celebration for the club on Friday May 26.

“It [the night] is really a celebration of the older people in the club. A few of the founding members would not be alive anymore but their families will be there on the night,” he said.

“The night is just about giving recognition what they did and the legacy that they left because it’s a fine course we have ,” he continued.

Going on, Thomas said that the club has enjoyed great success in recent years, winning three All-Ireland titles in the last two years and four All-Irelands in total.

“We’ve had massive success in the last two years on the course with two adults and one juvenile taking home the titles for us. The first Listowel boy ever to win the National Strokeplay was last August,” said Thomas.

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Barry wished the Club every success into the future: “They’re a wonderful club and the whole Town Park wouldn’t be the same but for them.

“They really run an excellent organisation, maintaining the club with great dedication always and they’ve taken the game to great heights over the decades. I wish every continued success over the next 50 years and beyond.”

Finally, Thomas added there will be prize giving taking place on the night too with Mick Barry, Timmy Leahy, Pat Welch and John Croghan to be honoured for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the club over the years.