Lartigue Theatre hopes John B’s Musical Matchmaker will ‘lift the spirits of all’

Lartigue Theatre company players take to their characters, from left, Con Kirby, Cathy Healy, Jimmy Moloney, Margaret Murphy, Robert Bunyan, Lucille O’Sullivan and, seated in front, Katie Lucey in rehearsals for The Musical Matchmaker. Photo by John Kelliher

John B Keane might be known near and far as a great playwright and novelist first and foremost, but his songwriting abilities are also deeply cherished in the heartlands of North Kerry so many of them celebrated.

Now, thanks to a new production of a classic John B Keane adaptation, the Lartigue Theatre Company is bringing even more of his musical output to light.

The Musical Matchmaker hits the stage in St John’s at 8pm on April 1 and runs there until April 5 in another sure-fire hit from the famous amateur drama group; with an advisory to book fast!

“Some of the songs wouldn’t even be that well known so it’s a real joy to bring it all to the stage. We’re also hopeful it will provide real comic relief and lift the spirits of everyone at a time with all the sad stories following Covid and everything,” director and producer Denis O’Mahony told The Kerryman ahead of the five-night run.

The Musical Matchmaker was adapted from John B Keane’s 1975 comic masterpiece Letters of a Matchmaker by the late Danny Hannon, founder of the Lartigue Theatre.

But this version is a new one again, with a slight tweaking of Danny’s work.

“The whole story of the Lartigue Theatre is down to the late, great Danny Hannon and we’re all very mindful of his memory throughout this production.

“Danny founded the Theatre in 1972 and we celebrated our 50th birthday last year with a production of John B Keane’s Sive, so we’re now 51 years on the road,” Denis said.