Kilflynn set for another vintage weekend of fun and entertainment

Members of Kilflynn Vintage Club at the recent launch of the 2023 event, which takes place in Kilflynn this weekend. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

The annual Kilflynn Vintage Weekend takes place on June 17-18 and has another fantastic weekend in store for young and old.

The weekend starts at 7pm on Saturday where the Vintage Tractor Run will depart Kilflynn village. On its return, a barbeque will be held.

The Vintage Car & Honda 50 Run departs the village at 11am on Sunday, while at 12pm the official opening of the field will take place getting the day’s events underway.

There will be a wide variety of vintage displays including cars, tractors, motorbikes, stationary engines, steam engines, threshers, forge and blacksmith demonstrations and much more.

Sunday is a family day with entertainment for all ages provided. For the younger generation, there will be a kids tractor run, bouncy castles, face painting, novelty games, as well as the unforgettable ‘Magic Puppet Show’ (2pm).

For adults there will be live music and entertainment throughout the day by ‘The Singing Jarvey’ as well as great displays of machinery from by-gone-days.

The day will also include a performance of “The Kitchen Long Ago” by members of Kilflynn Drama Group. The ever-popular dog show will take place at 3pm.

The Kilflynn Vintage Club greatly appreciates the support of the local community and surrounding areas.

“It’s because of this support that the club has thrived over the last 27 years,” said Helena Brennan, Secretary of Kilflynn Vintage Club.

“With the help of your support, the club has raised funds for numerous different charities and local groups. We hope to see you all in Kilflynn this weekend for what should be another fantastic weekend of celebrations,” she added.