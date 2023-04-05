Kilflynn pupils benefit from Fairy Festival with new jerseys – ‘Thanks to the festival for their generosity’

Another happy pupil at St Teresa's National School in Kilflynn receives her new jersey.

Kilflynn Fairy Festival Chairman Mick Brady presenting a jersey to one of the happy pupils.

All cheers as the kids give a solid approval for their new jerseys.

The magical influence of Kilflynn’s Enchanted Fairy Festival knows no boundaries when it comes to surprises. This was very evident at St Teresa’s National School where the kids were given a special treat.

Last June, the pupils contacted Kilflynn’s Enchanted Fairy Festival Committee asking if it would like to donate towards a new set of jerseys for their school team, hoping their request would find favour. But not only did the committee agree, they generously offered to cover all costs.

Chairperson of the fairy festival Mick Brady visited the school last week and presented the jerseys, much to the delight of pupils and staff.

Mick was met with a rapturous applause by the children on arrival, who then took part in a mini fashion show to model their new jerseys with pride.

Mick spoke about the true meaning of community spirit and informed the school that the fairy festival is a non-profitable event, with the money raised going straight back into the festival to make it bigger and better.

Any excess money is put towards community events, projects and activities – something that St Teresa’s National School is benefiting from this year.

Mick also extended an invitation to everyone for this year’s festival, which takes place on June 24 and 25.

The festival celebrates inclusivity, and efforts are made to accommodate all children of all abilities.

School principal Nora Falvey spoke of the festival in high regard and extended the school’s gratitude for their generous gesture.

“This festival is a fantastic event, and it embraces the magic that should be a part of all our lives, particularly all the boys and girls,” she said.

“We have no doubt that this year’s festival will be another fantastic weekend, and we encourage all families in the area and beyond to come and embrace the magic,” Ms Falvey added.

The Kilflynn community is an area synonymous with community spirit, whether it’s hurling traditions, running, or local businesses: the people of Kilflynn will never fail to gather around and support one another.