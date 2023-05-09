Kerry’s largest road project in years – €61m Listowel Bypass –to open early next year

The €61 million Listowel Bypass is expected to open officially early next year as contractors Wills Bros Ltd continue to drive the works on schedule – with major relief for motorists this week as the section from the Clieveragh roundabout to the Ballygologue junction reverted to two-way traffic.

Kerry County Council Senior Roads Engineer Tracy Smith informed councillors at a meeting on Monday that it is now expected the massive project will open early in 2024 – in response to questioning from Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney.

Ms Smith was delivering an update on the scheme in which she welcomed the return to two-way traffic on the section of the John B Keane road as ‘good news’.

Councillors warmly welcomed the development. But they raised a number of fresh concerns, including the impact of the bypass on people living on the Forge Road beyond Greenville.

They also sought assurances that a number of discrete works as part of the Bypass project would not hamper traffic and trade during the June Bank Holiday weekend as well as this year’s Listowel Races.

Cllr Moloney praised Wills Bros for their timely progressing of the scheme and their availability to discuss any issues as they have arisen.

While the flow of traffic returns to two-way between Clieveragh and Ballygologue, the one-way system in place between the junction of the Ballybunion Road and John B Keane Road and the Clieveragh Junction remains in place westbound until May 22.

Works will remain ongoing on the northwest ‘quadrant’ of the Clieveragh Junction, with temporary traffic lights to be installed there on Thursday May 11 and Friday May 12 - to facilitate what the Council described as ‘tie-in’ works on the Ballylongford Road.

Once completed by May 22 this section of the John B Keane Road will also revert to two-way.

Meanwhile, the works have now progressed on the John B Keane Road from the Ballygologue Junction to the Tim Kennelly roundabout. This part of the project is expected to take up to six weeks.

This will see the John B Keane Road work completed, bar the final surface layering – which will entail the last traffic upsets but only for a matter of days.

Cllr Moloney told The Kerryman he was relieved the Clieveragh to Ballygologue section had reverted to a two-way – not least given he was among the residents most impacted by the work.

“It’s a major relief because putting the John B Keane Road out of commission was driving a large volume of traffic through the town centre and there were times when it couldn’t handle the volume of traffic, particularly at rush hour. I think this particular move will signify the end of the major delays in Listowel town with roadworks of recent years.

Fine Gael Councillors Mike Foley and Mike Kennelly meanwhile quizzed Ms Smith on Monday as to the issue in Forge Road.

“Since the roundabout there was completed on Greenville Road, the people living on the Forge Road are having issues coming onto the Greenville road,” Cllr Foley said, adding: “They find that cars the minute they come off the roundabout are travelling at speed. If they’re turning right they have problems with sightlines. Is the issue to be rectified?” he asked Ms Smith.

Ms Smith said that the Council had cut vegetation back in recent days to improve visibility, saying it had been ‘substantially’ improved.

But Cllr Foley said that more would have to be done to allay the fears of Forge Road residents.

Cllr Kennelly concurred, saying he had been at pains to get the Council to address the growth occluding the view.

“That was one of the issues I had, with people exiting the Forge Road. Last week I was onto staff here and thankfully it was done last Friday morning in association with the Bypass people.

But it had not been an easy process Cllr Kennelly warned: “Trying to get this done was like pulling hen’s teeth...I got a total run-around on this, I’ll be hontest Tracy, from your side, not very welcome and I wasn’t making it up.”

He similarly raised the issue of speed. “People now are coming off the roundabout, they’re picking up speed coming onto the bridge, there was a lady passing me at speed and when I looked I saw she was on her mobile phone.

“It’s becoming a very dangerous junction from having been a relatively safe one,” he warned.

He also asked if a footpath from the Greenville roundabout would be extended all the way to the Forge Road. Ms Smith said the footpath would continue all the way to the junction.

She said the Council would examine the area to see if more was required in improving the Forge Rod junction safety.