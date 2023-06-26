Kerry's DollyDay event sees over 1,000 look-a-likes of legendary country singer attempt to set new World Record

Jacinta, Olivia and Rosemarie Hartnett decked to the nines in Dolly Parton gear as part of the DollyDay fundraiser which took place in Listowel on Saturday. Photo by John Kelliher.

This past Saturday was a day like no other in Listowel as a town famed for producing world class literature was in the limelight for a very different reason as its denizens set out to secure a place in history by setting the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people dressed as Dolly Parton in one location.

It was a task that they passed with flying colours as 1,137 ‘Dolly Partons’ were officially counted – they originally only needed 250 people to set the record – as part of the attempt at the Listowel Emmet’s pitch. Barring any huge hiccups and once it is confirmed and ratified by the team at Guinness over the next few weeks, it will go down as the day that Listowel set yet another Guinness World Record (their previous having been set back in 2012 with the ‘NunDay’ fundraiser)

"That number is well above what we needed. The number to set the record was 250 people. We would hope that we get it [the record] but the guidelines are very strict and they [Guinness] are very particular which is understandable because it the Guiness Book of Records that we're trying to get into, it's very prestigious,” said Cora O’Brien, the Chairperson of the DollyDay organising committee, on Monday to The Kerryman.

Anticipation of the event reached an all-time high in the days preceding it as the town and its escapades made headlines stateside when the Washington Post ran a piece previewing the day, which apart from attempting to set a record, had the far more important goal of helping to raise funds for two very worthy charities, the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

As the big day itself dawned, the normal townsfolk of Listowel replaced their usual garb with cowboy hats, blonde curly wigs and extravagant outfits as hundreds and hundreds of ‘Dolly Partons’ began to take over and that’s when the fun really began on a day that will certainly go on to live long in the memory of North Kerry and beyond.

"We're delighted, we're absolutely delighted. Everyone that attended really put in the effort and they really dressed up and got into the spirit of Dolly Parton. The whole town of Listowel, everybody in the community stepped up. The shops, they all had Dolly Parton window displays which were absolutely unbelievable. The support from everybody in the community, I couldn't speak highly enough about everybody in the town,” she said.

Guest of honour on the day was Eugene Naughton, the manager of the famous Dollywood amusement park and Cora said that it was almost like he was a celebrity in the town, such was people’s excitement when they met him.

"He [Eugene Naughton] said at one point that it was all very overwhelming. He's usually not the one in the limelight, it's usually Dolly herself, but everywhere that he went in Listowel on Saturday, people were coming up, shaking his hand, welcoming him. He said that he could really feel the sense of the community and the community spirit. He said that working in Dollywood, it's kind of like a family and that family always comes first and he said that's what it felt like being in Listowel, that the town felt like one big giant happy family,” she said.

Going on, Cora said that while she is confident and hopeful that they’ll officially be given the record in a few weeks, their biggest goal was always to help their two chosen charities.

"The record aside, our main aim from the very beginning and on the day was to help raise money for our two chosen charities. We haven't gotten the final figure yet on how much we raised because there's still donations coming in,” she said.

They did 'Nun Day' back in 2012 and now they've done DollyDay, the question on everybody's minds now is...will the organisers be back for another costume world record attempt in a few years time? Here’s what Cora had to say…

"Now, I'm saying that I'm done but then somebody on the committee said to me last night that I don't really mean that but I actually do!" she laughed, adding there's already been a few things and ideas put out there like Abba, that was one of the suggestions but we'll see how we go," she said.

Finally, Cora was keen to remind people that there’s still time to enter the online auction where they have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime top prize of a two night stay on Dolly’s personal tour bus.

Philip Sheppard of the world- renowned Sheppard’s Irish Auction House has agreed to auction this once in a lifetime Dolly experience at Sheppard’s Garden auction this Wednesday June 28 at 2pm; Sheppard’s are donating their services free of charge. A link to the auction can be found here: https://www.sheppards.ie/

