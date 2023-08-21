Kerry woman set for 115km walk along Camino de Santiago in aid of vital rescue service

The importance of the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue service to the locality of North Kerry and beyond cannot be understated and now, after witnessing the group in action last year, one Ballybunion woman is aiming to raise as much money as possible to ensure the group’s vital work can continue.

Lisa O’Mahony, will this coming Wednesday (August 23) jet off to Spain for the start of her week long 115km trek along a leg of the Camino de Santiago for what is sure to an adventure of a lifetime, one that she’s certainly been putting in the hours of training for in the build up to it.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Lisa said that doing the Camino is something she’s been looking to do for years, jokingly adding that she hopes she’ll survive the heat over there.

"I was going to do it before COVID. I had it in my head but then obviously COVID hit and I couldn’t go anywhere. I said when this is over, I’d go off and do it so here we are,” she said, adding that she did get to do the Kerry Camino during COVID at least which no doubt only whetted her appetite even further for the real deal in Spain.

"The walk that I’ve signed up to do, Roz Purcell is leading it. I was following her on The Hike Life website and I saw it come up and I thought it would be a bit of craic to do. I was checking them [the temperatures] today and they seem to say that it’s going to be between 23 and 30 degrees. It’s going to be 115km over five days so I hope I make it to the end!" she laughed.

“They’ll be getting us out walking early in the mornings so hopefully we’ll miss the worst of the heat. They did tell us to bring high factor sun cream and like we know we’re Irish but we think can take the sun but really we can’t,” she added with a laugh.

As for how the training has been going in the build up to the start date, Lisa said that she hasn’t quite managed to hit the 115km mark in a week just yet but that she has been putting in the hours.

"They gave us a training plan so I’ve been doing that over the last couple of months. I get out Tuesdays and Thursdays and get two hours done on both those days. The weekends then, we have been doing longer walks where you’d want to be getting up to three to five hours of walking in. I’ve done the Gap of Dunloe, I was up in Galway and did Diamond Hill and I did a few walks out in Howth too,” she said.

As for why she chose the Sea and Cliff Rescue Service, she said that just being from Ballybunion and it being a local service was a big factor but it was seeing them in action first-hand last year that really cemented the decision for her to support them.

"Partly it’s just because I know the group and I know they’re all volunteers and equipment costs a lot of money and things like that. But, it was last summer, two people drowned here in Ballybunion, we actually saw a lot of that. Myself and my mom, we were out for a walk and we were there when it was all kicking off and we saw the group get into action with boats launching and helicopters overhead. To see them all launch into action so quick, it was just a re-emphasis of the good work that they do,” she said.

Lisa’s fundraising page, which can be found here at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/BallybunionSeaRescue-LisaOMahony?fbclid=IwAR14iZNBee44O2lNfrixltkqJNxhWC9CZ8wCwTReihE7IMcEMCXJDUIQH9E, has already raised an impressive €780 of her €500 target – a fact which Lisa said she is understandably thrilled by – with her workplace already pledging another €500 on top of this.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser themselves can do so through the link above.