Kerry volunteers putting the work in as first responders group set to go live in Listowel

The Listowel Community First Responders group are hoping to go live in the next few weeks and are still looking for more volunteers to join up.

It’s been a long road from then to now, but finally, all of those involved in the setting up of the Listowel Community First Responders group are in the final stretch of getting their group up and running.

Community First Responders (CFR) are volunteers in the local community who are trained to attend certain types of emergency calls in the area where they live or work.

Their aim is to reach a potential life threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance crew arrives.

Their role is to help stabilise the patient and provide the appropriate care including CPR & defibrillation, until the more highly skilled ambulance crew arrives on scene to take over the treatment.

Catherine Nolan Lyons is the founder of the Listowel group and she spoke to The Kerryman this week about what the process of setting one up here in Listowel has been like.

“I’m involved in a lot of stuff in the Listowel community and town, including the Listowel Community Alert group. We had put in the defibrillators initially in Listowel town and then we figured that once we had them up and installed, then we thought that it was time that we got our CFR group up and established as well,” she said.

“The thinking was that we have the equipment here in the town, what we needed next was plenty of people that knew how to use it,” she continued.

Catherine said that she put out a first feelers post back in November on the ‘Listowel & North Kerry Do You Know?’ Facebook group and that it all took off from there.

“We have a good strong group at the moment varying between 10 to 15 people who are fully trained up, have the online courses done, have their Garda Vetting done. So, we’re nearly at the stage now where we’re going to be able to go live,” Catherine continued.

“We just have to sit down now and just finalize the details of say, who’s going to take the phone, the rotation system and of course, make sure that all those involved are happy and confident,” she added.

With a few last minute bits and bobs to sign off on, there’s no set date as of yet as to when they will go live.

“We’re working closely with the Moyvane/Knockanure crowd (the North East Kerry Community Responders) as they’ve established theirs over the last year or two. They’ve been a great help in getting us up to speed and ready to go. They would have been coming to Listowel on a lot of callouts so if we’re based in Listowel, they won’t have to travel,” she said.

As for what training has been provided to the volunteers and what emergencies they will be responding to, here’s what Catherine had to say:

“We do a full day’s training which is provided out in the Knockanure Community Centre as they have all the equipment for training there,” she said.

“They have their own trainers there in Knockanure. We don’t have our own trainers yet in the group but we will do once we’re up and running. So, they do the full training and we learn how to provide CPR, how to crowd control manage as well if you’re in a public place and what to do if someone is choking,” she continued.

Going on, Catherine said that the calls that the responders will be going to will be cardiac arrests as well as chest pains.

“We wouldn’t be going to anything else major unless now there’s a risk of cardiac arrest. All we are doing is, if we’re able to get to a scene quicker and start CPR, you’re increasing the chances of that person surviving. It could take half an hour for an ambulance to come, but you need to be in there within the first 10 minutes providing CPR and that’s where we’ll come in,” she continued.

Finally, Catherine said that they are still open to as many new people as possible joining the group.

They can message the group on the ‘Listowel Community First Responders’ Facebook page, they can email Cfrlistowel@gmail.com or they can text Catherine herself on 087 696 2654.