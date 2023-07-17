Kerry town at breaking point over torrential rainfall – ‘When it rains there is immediate fear and anxiety’

Kerry County Council to conduct assessment of drainage works in Listowel after 21ml of rain in under two hours.

A scene from last month's flooding in Listowel. A scene that is becoming all too familiar.

Parts of Listowel Municipal District are to get a rigorous examination of its drainage capabilities as the summer continues to produce unseasonable downpours.

Councillors were told at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC) how last Friday’s ‘yellow’ rain warning issued by Met Eireann produced 21 millimetres of rainfall in less than two hours – far in excess of that predicted. The severest downfall occurred between 8:30am and 9:30am.

The Clieveragh and Dromin Green areas of Listowel where the worst affected. A stream culvert near the Kerry Parents & Friends facility was at full capacity, and manholes on the RR52 - where the culvert crossed the Clieveragh Road - dislodged under pressure and flooded a section close to the John B. Keane Road between 10am to 11:30am.

One property at the rear of Clieveragh Industrial Estate was reportedly flooded with other properties at risk save for the intervention of fire crews who assisted KCC staff in pumping water.

“We’ll be liaising with the landowners and carrying out a walkover of the off-road drainage system in those areas to see if there are any improvements the landowners can carry out,” said KCC management.

It added that all relevant pipes are to be jetted and surveyed and that a gully assessment is currently taking place on the Clieveragh Road. KCC will laisse with Uisce Éireann and the Office of Public Works to expedite any planned works for the Listowel area.

The heavy rains have tested the limits of various street drains and manhole covers in parts of the town; a situation that is now causing fear among people whenever heavy rain is forecast.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly submitted an emergency motion at Monday’s meeting requesting immediate action as businesses and family homes are under threat.

“This is gone to a different level now and we cannot alleviate the extra flooding that is happening,” he said.

"What I’ve witnessed, in the last three weather events, is that it is accumulating a tsunami-type affect with water finding its own course through properties…immediate road diversions need to be put in place when flooding happens,” Cllr Kennelly added.

Fine Gael Cllr Aoife Thornton praised the response of KCC staff who have worked throughout the recent flooding. She called for the drainage system map of urban Listowel to be made available so the movement of water through the town can be assessed.

“There are limitations around what we can do but there are private landowners that do not clean their drains and don’t realise the extent of the damage this causes. I’m asking can we do some sort of an awareness campaign on this?’ she said.

“It rains in Listowel now and there is an immediate fear and anxiety among homeowners and businesses. That’s the reality and you can feel it. Last Friday I witnessed the damage and stress caused by the rain,” Cllr Thornton said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry spoke about a family in the Listowel MD who are having to live in the upper floor of their home due flood threats.

“The harsh reality is we now have people living in our MD area who are fearful every time there is a rain warning,” Cllr Barry said.

“It’s heart-breaking for me and other councillors to see families whose homes are continuously flooded. Families are being impacted by this and we can’t forget that. We need to do something fast,” he said.