Kerry to host Garda Eugene Leonard Memorial Fun Day in Castleisland

The Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club Garda Eugene Leonard Memorial Family Fun Day 2023 team at the announcement of details of the event on Sunday, June 18th from 1:30pm. Included are front from left: Hanna Herlihy, Cáit Lynch, Eilís Lynch, Pat Hartnett, event MC and PRO; Lorraine Scanlon, Amy Curtin and Aileen Lynch. Back from left: Gerdie Murphy, Gearóid Leonard, Adam Donoghue and Maurice Hickey. Photo by: John Reidy

Castleisland Desmonds GAA Club’s Garda Eugene Leonard Memorial Family Fun Day takes place at the club grounds in Moanmore on Sunday, June 18th with a starting time of 1:30pm.

“Events include football games from U-5 boys and girls and all the in-between ages up to U-13,” said organiser’s spokesman Pat Hartnett.”

“Along with the football there will be a penalty shoot out, sack and bag races, 50 metre and 100 metre dash for all ages and face painting and more.

“New this year will be a challenge game between the newly formed ‘Mothers and Others’ teams – and yes we have up to 40 people registered already and the number is climbing and there’s also a

“Local business man, Denis Cronin of Castle Meats has kindly agreed to sponsor the burgers for the day which is great news for the team.

There will be lots of other activities also and everyone who competes, both young and not so young will go home with a medal.

“This event is in memory of the great Eugene who started it all up with the view of getting all the young people playing football and sports in the Castleisland area.

“May we send Aisling Leonard all our best wishes from everyone in Desmonds and Kerry on her wedding day.

“Aisling is a daughter of Paulette and the late Eugene and is a former Desmonds and Kerry star. Entry fee to the family fun day will be €5 for all adults with children free and we’re looking forward to seeing you all there on Sunday, June 18th said Pat in conclusion.