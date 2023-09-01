Kerry singer to launch new album to raise funds for vital local service

Lyreacrompane’s Caroline O’Callaghan is getting ready to launch her brand new album ‘LOVES OLD DREAM’ on Wednesday September 13 at St Johns Theatre in Listowel.

Lyreacrompane woman Caroline O’Callaghan is set to bring the tunes to St John’s Theatre in Listowel next week when she officially launches her second album, entitled ‘Loves Old Dream’.

Wednesday September 13 is the date in question and it’s been a long time coming for the North Kerry singer who had originally planned to release the album a few years ago but COVID got in the way.

As if creating and releasing an album wasn’t impressive enough, Caroline is also set to donate all the proceeds from the album’s sales to a group very close to her heart, Kerry Parents & Friends (KPFA), with whom Caroline has been directing a Wellness Choir for the past few years.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Caroline detailed the process behind getting this latest collection of songs out into the world.

“I released an album back in 2014 but this new one will be the first one that will feature all of my own original material on it. it [the new album] is all from the heart,” she said.

“I made the decision to do a second album back in 2018 or 19. I had a couple of songs and I thought ‘ you know what I’ll do now, I’ll make an album and I’ll launch it for my 50th birthday which was going to be in 2021. I started recording in November of 2019 and then of course, the whole world stopped in March of 2020 and the whole project went on the shelf for a while,” she continued.

Going on, Caroline said that as a result of the pandemic, she didn’t actually get to finish the album fully until November of last year.

While she soft launched the album last year, it wasn’t on any major scale and it wasn’t until those in her ‘Wellness Choir’ in Kerry Parents & Friends started asking about where they could buy the album that she decided to launch it properly, which brings us nicely up to next week at St John’s Theatre.

“I just decided that I was going to go all out and do something special and because I had done so much work with the KPFA, I decided that I would donate anything I made on the night to them,” she said.

Joining her on the St John’s Theatre stage will be a whole host of local musicians including the KPFA Sunshine Choir as well as renowned New York author and poet Annie Lanzillotto who will be performing her unique blend of poetry and storytelling “Bronx” style.

As for what people can expect from the album, here’s a little teaser from Caroline:

“A lot of the songs in it would be about things like childhood, motherhood and family. Prayer is another, there’s a couple of prayerful songs on it,” she added.

Tickets will cost €20 and are on sale now via the St Johns Website (https://stjohnstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173645756) or on the door on the evening itself.