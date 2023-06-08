Kerry senator Ned O’Sullivan backs appeal for fresh information on McCabe murder – ‘It’s never too late’

Garda Commissioner appeal for information into Detective Jerry McCabe murder by the Provisional IRA 27-years ago.

Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan has welcomed a fresh appeal for information into the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe who was gunned down by an AK-47 at point blank range in Adare on June 7, 1996.

The Senator was responding to a plea made by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the 27th anniversary of Detective McCabe’s death.

Mr McCabe, originally from Ballylongford in North Kerry, was shot at close range in an attack that also wounded his colleague Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan as they sat in their car outside Adare Post Office.

Commissioner Harris said the murder remains an ‘active investigation’ subject to regular review. He appealed to the public, particularly in Limerick, for any information in relation to two individuals suspected to be involved in the murder who are living abroad.

Prison sentences were handed down to four men after pleading guilty to Detective McCabe’s manslaughter. However, it’s thought two other gang members are still living overseas.

The Listowel-based Senator described the killing as one of the worst and most callous atrocities carried out by the Provisional IRA in its 30-year campaign.

He added the killing shocked North Kerry to the extent its impact is still felt by many people there almost three decades later.

“I welcome the appeal. The frightful murder of Jerry [McCabe] shocked everyone, and certainly changed an awful lot of people’s minds down here,” Sen O’Sullivan said.

“Even though Jerry wasn’t living among us, his family and friends were still living in Ballylongford. He was as well known as someone from the locality. It was as much a shock in North Kerry as it was in Limerick. I welcome the statement by the Commissioner. It’s never too late to open these kinds of cases,” he said.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart of the County Limerick Division also issued an appeal for information.

“We continue to appeal for anybody with information in respect of this matter, no matter how small they think it may be, to come forward to us,” he said.