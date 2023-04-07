Kerry school are Munster First Year soccer champions

The history making Castleisland Community College U-14 Soccer team winners of the Munster Collins Cup Championship title by defeating Charleville CBS at Banteer Sports Field. Kneeling: Michael Curran, Currow (left) and Eoin Corcoran, Farranfore. Seated from left: Shay O’Connor, Cordal; Sam McCarthy, Castleisland; Principal, Teresa Lonergan, Cillian O’Regan, coach / manager; Padraig O’Sullivan, captain, Farranfore; Aidan Joy, sports co-ordinator; David Scollard, assistant coach; Tadhg McCarthy, Cordal and Danny Murphy, Cordal. Standing from left: Seán Scanlon, Currow; Ciaran Ryan, Scartaglen; Jamie Nolan, Cordal; Jakub Surzyn, Castleisland; Jack O’Connor, Scartaglen; Gearóid Collins, Cordal; Graham West, Ballymacelligott; Ruairi Murphy, Scartaglen; Padraig O’Connor, Currow; Gabriel Ropela, Currow and Cillian Moroney, Cordal. Back row from left: Cian Pembroke, Currow; Michael O’Brien, Castleisand; Michael McCarthy, Castleisland; Alex Ahern, Ballymacelligott; Aaron McCarthy, Currow; Luke McCarthy, Castleisland; Ryan Browne, Castleisland; Daniel O’Sullivan, Scartaglen; Ben McCarthy, Castleisland and Jaydan Foley, Firies. The team also includes: James Barry, Farranfore and Donal Ryan, Currow. Photo by: John Reidy

Castleisland Community College soccer team was crowned Munster First Year U-14 Collins Cup Champions with a 3 – 2 win against North Cork school Charleville CBS at Banteer Sports Field. The Castleisland college lads claimed the championship with a dramatic last gasp winner from the superb Padraig ‘Podge’ O’Sullivan.

The Munster First Year Collins Cup is the first ever soccer title won by the school and the school’s fruitful association with the late Georgie O’Callaghan and the facilities put in place as a result weren’t forgotten in the aftermath.

On a fine March day at the outstanding Banteer all-weather sports field, Charleville CBS and Castleisland Community College contested the 2023 FAI Schools Munster First Year Collins Cup U-14 final.

Charleville CBS started the liveliest of the two sides and almost scored in the opening minute, with Bryan Nagy shooting just wide from close range.

However, from that point on, it was the Castleisland Community College side which took control and dominated the first half, with pretty much one-way traffic for most of the half.

Graham West nearly broke the deadlock for Castleisland with a shot from outside the box, which went agonisingly just over the bar.

Castleisland Community College Captain Podge O’Sullivan then went close with a header from a corner, which flew just inches wide of the far post. Despite brave resistance from the Charleville CBS backline, eventually the pressure from Castleisland side told and they scored the opening

goal of the game on the 26th minute mark. Excellent play on the wing from Podge O’Sullivan saw him break free on the right flank, before playing a magnificent ball across the box to Castleisland CC striker Tadhg McCarthy; who was waiting gleefully at the back post to tap home. Six minutes later, the Kerry school scored a second goal.

A through ball from defender Jakub Suryzn deceived the Charleville CBS backline and left the Castleisland CC striker Tadhg McCarthy in acres of space in the box. McCarthy then rounded the keeper and calmly passed the ball into the empty net for his second of the game, causing the Kerry side’s fantastic travelling supporters to erupt in ecstatic jubilation.

Just before half time, appeals for a penalty from the Castleisland school, after they felt that the Charleville keeper Donal Forde had fouled striker Tadhg McCarthy in the box, were turned down by the referee.

The score would remain at 2 - 0 and Castleisland Community College took a deserved lead into the break.

Charleville CBS, perhaps shell shocked by what had happened in the first half, came out after the break fighting with renewed determination. The tactical substitution made at the interval, which saw the introduction of Edward Purtill and Edward Hickey, appeared to turn the tide in favour of the North Cork school as they started the second half strongly.

They got their rewards 12 minutes into the half as they pulled a goal back. The tireless Cormac Bresnan split the Castleisland Community College defence with an excellent through ball which the brilliant Bryan Nagy latched onto and finished clinically to make it 2 -1. Just eight minutes later, the North Cork side equalised.

Midfielder Leon Barret drove from midfield and drilled the ball into the back of the net with an excellent finish, much to the delight of the Charleville side’s supporters.

They were now in full voice, hoping that their school could secure the winner. The rest of the game was played at a frantic pace which ebbed and flowed from end to end, with Charleville CBS just shading it.

However, as the clock moved towards full time, Charleville hearts were broken as Castleisland Community College surged forward on the counter attack and netted a third goal to make it 3-2 to the Kerry side.

Castleisland’s captain and perhaps man of the match Podge O’Sullivan capitalised on a Charleville CBS error in the box and skilfully slotted the ball home.

Wild celebrations ensued from the Castleisland Community College players, management and supporters as they had surely secured the winner; with just three minutes left on the clock. In the end, it was elation for the Castleisland Community College students and despair for Charleville CBS as the game ended in a 3-2 victory to Castleisland Community College.

This game certainly proves the old adage that football is a game of two half as both sides controlled and dominated a half each.

Winning coach and manager, Cillian O’Regan, PE and Irish teacher expressed his delight at the win.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the lads, they worked their socks off on the day and left it all out on the pitch against a strong Charleville CBS side.”

The school sports co-ordinator and Woodwork and Graphics teacher, Aidan Joy went on to thank the Castleisland CC school community and sponsors Munster Joinery and he added: “Their support is great for the school’s soccer team and that their help enables them to dream big on historic days like this.

“The addition of the Georgie O’Callaghan Memorial Astro-turf soccer pitch to the school in 2018 has certainly helped to promote the game and I think Georgie would be proud of us today,” said Mr. Joy.